The Sinister Six Debuts as Marvel’s Ultimate Line of Comics Continues

Marvel’s new Ultimate line of comics continues to enthrall readers with its bold take on the Marvel Universe. Marvel have shared details regarding some of the latest additions to the Ultimate line.

What’s Happening:

, the new Ultimate Universe was designed by the Maker to be a world without super heroes. But the Maker is no longer in control, and now, across four titles— , , and —new versions of iconic Marvel characters are reclaiming their destiny and joining forces to bring light to this dark reflection of the world you know! It’s a storytelling foundation exploding with endless possibility, and right now, get a sneak peek at the excitement to come with cover reveals and synopses for Ultimate Universe issues hitting stands in September, including the debut of the all-new Ultimate Sinister Six, led by Kingpin!

Marvel’s Ultimate line has been a mega success—demanding multiple printings, capturing the excitement of longtime readers, and providing exciting entry points for a new generation of readers. And it’s just getting started!

Check out September’s covers along with Checchetto’s Sinister Six designs and a new variant cover by Luciano Vecchio for August’s Ultimate Spider-Man #8.

Ultimates #4

Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Phil Noto

On Sale September 4th, 2024

THE FATE OF THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Doom’s years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards! And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he’s got… Featuring art by guest artist Phil Noto!

Ultimate Black Panther #8

Written by Bryan Hill

Art and Cover by Stefano Caselli

On Sale September 11th, 2024

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT!

Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counter strike against Khonshu and Ra! Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda… So don’t miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You’ll have to read to find out!

Ultimate X-Men #7

Written by Peach Momoko

Art by Peach Momoko

On Sale September 18th, 2024

MEET THE MUTANTS’ NEW MENTOR, PSYLOCKE!

After the climactic finale of issue #6 and the surprise new teammate they found, Mei, Hisako, Nico and the mutants need some guidance! Fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise…

Ultimate Spider-Man #9

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

On Sale September 25th, 2024

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE!

But WHO are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark’s return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit…

Marco Checchetto’s Sinister Six Designs:

Ultimate Spider-Man #8 Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio: