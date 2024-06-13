Director Yann Demange Leaves Marvel’s “Blade”

Yenn Demange, who was tapped to helm the Marvel Studios production, Blade, is no longer directing the film according to a report from The Wrap.

What’s Happening:

Yann Demange, known for directing on the acclaimed TV series, Lovecraft Country and Top Boy , is no longer directing the Marvel Studios feature, Blade, according to a new report.

The parting between Demange and the studio was reportedly entirely amicable, making him the second director to leave the project after he replaced Bassam Tariq.

No new director has been named at this time.

Blade has had several setbacks since it was first announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, and with recent underperformances from the studio, Marvel reportedly does not want to rush something into production that isn’t ready.

This is especially true with Blade, a fixture for the Marvel brand back in the late '90s and early '00s that is giving the team an incredible amount of responsibility and pressure to get the character and story right.

The film is currently being penned by Marvel veteran Eric Pearson, following previous drafts written by Micheal Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green.

Mahershala Ali is still attached to star as the famous half-human, half-vampire hunter, though he is also reportedly in talks with Universal and Amblin to sign onto the next Jurassic World film.

As of press time, Blade is slated for a release on November 7th, 2025.