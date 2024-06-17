Marvel Comics Shares Details of Last Three “Infinity Watch” Annuals

Infinity Watch, Marvel Comics newest blockbuster event, is coming this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Across nine annuals this summer, the Mad Titan will be on the hunt for the infinity stones across the pages of Marvel Comics.
- Spearheaded by writer Derek Landy, the tale will cover up-and-coming superheroes in the Marvel universe.
- Alongside artist Sara Pichelli, backup stories will appears in each of the annuals that follows the creation and pursuit of the Death Stone-bearer, set to be revealed in Thanos Annual #1.
- Below are the details for Infinity Watch parts seven through nine:
- Moon Knight Annual #1 – Mind Stone – Part Seven – Released September 4th
- Spider-Boy Annual #1 – Soul and Power Stones – Part Eight – Released September 18th
- Avengers Annual #1 – All Stones – Finale – Released September 25th
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Derek Landy: “When you write for Marvel, it’s all you can hope for to add your thread to the massive tapestry of stories that has been unfolding since 1961. To be asked, then, to spearhead this next chapter is a prospect beyond my paltry imagination. I get to work on characters I’ve never written before – Thanos! Hulk! – and drag them into the story beside the new generation of heroes like Ms. Marvel and Spider-Boy. Thankfully, there is absolutely no pressure because comic fans are a notoriously easy-going bunch who are prepared to forgive if – oh dear God.”
