Marvel Comics Creative Powerhouse Denys Cowan Returns Deathlok for 50th Anniversary Variant Cover

and throughout the ‘80s, Cowan brought his iconic talents to the very character that inspired his comics career in Deathlok’s early ‘90s solo series. Throughout his run, Cowan explored deeper themes behind Deathlok’s tragic story and reinvented the character with his unique artwork. Now, he’s back to not only honor Deathlok’s impact, but to help steer the character towards a bold new future! An amalgam of reanimated flesh and computer circuitry, former military strategist Col. Luther Manning was locked in a state of living death. Stripped of his family, his humanity, but not his will, Manning became the cyborg, Deathlok the Demolisher—a weapon of war programmed solely for destruction! A bold blend of science fiction, horror, and war, Deathlok’s genre-shattering sagas pushed the limits on dystopian storytelling. Fifty years later, this cyborg hero’s tale is more relevant than ever and readers won’t want to miss where his path takes him next!

