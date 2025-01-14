Mickey and Minnie Set to Return to National Cherry Blossom Parade with New Friend In Tow

Mickey and Minnie have been named Grand Marshals of the parade for the third time.
Mickey, Minnie, and a special royal friend are joining the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, DC this spring.

What’s Happening:

  • Washington’s NBC affiliate has shared that not just Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be joining the annual parade, but also Princess Ariel.
  • While Mickey and Minnie has frequently appeared as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival, this will mark the first time Ariel has appeared.
  • This will mark the third year Mickey and Minnie has been deemed Grand Marshals for the parade, which will take place on Saturday, April 12th at 10am.
  • For more information on how to watch the parade in person, head here.

