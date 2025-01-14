Mickey and Minnie Set to Return to National Cherry Blossom Parade with New Friend In Tow

Mickey, Minnie, and a special royal friend are joining the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, DC this spring.
What’s Happening:
- Washington’s NBC affiliate has shared that not just Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be joining the annual parade, but also Princess Ariel.
- While Mickey and Minnie has frequently appeared as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival, this will mark the first time Ariel has appeared.
- This will mark the third year Mickey and Minnie has been deemed Grand Marshals for the parade, which will take place on Saturday, April 12th at 10am.
- For more information on how to watch the parade in person, head here.
