Valentine’s Day is just a handful of weeks away, so now’s the best time to get a jump start on selecting and purchasing gifts for the one you love. Over at Disney Store, Mickey and Minnie, Jack and Sally, and Stitch are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with new plush offerings and some couples T-shirts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re spending your Valentines Day with a sweetheart or just BFFs, a little bit of Disney magic helps to make the day even more special.

Disney Store is gearing up for the seasonal celebration and has already introduced new plush characters and couples shirts to commemorate the occasion.

This year Mickey and Minnie are featured on two different plush styles that are just so darn adorable!

One look gives off a dapper, Main Street USA vibe with both mice dressed in statement making red with white accents. The look is complete with fashionable hats that even humans would want to wear.

Another style is a little more casual with Mickey sporting a sweater vest and corduroys and Minnie in a dress and bow. Both outfits are decorated with strawberries, flowers and hearts.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is bringing another holiday into the fold as Jack Skellington and Sally celebrate Valentine’s Day. The couple is part of a shared plush holding a heart that’s inscribed “J & S.”

is bringing another holiday into the fold as Jack Skellington and Sally celebrate Valentine’s Day. The couple is part of a shared plush holding a heart that’s inscribed “J & S.” Stitch may be all by himself, but he’s having the best time decorated as a chocolate covered strawberry! He’s sitting and has his arms wide open offering you or your bestie a great big hug.

As for the shirts, there’s one style featuring Mickey and Minnie, while the second celebrates the “misfit love” of Jack and Sally.

Guests will find these Valentine’s Day selections and more available now at Disney Store

Free shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that Disney Store purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey Mouse Plush – Valentine's Day – Small 12"

Minnie Mouse Plush – Valentine's Day – Small 12"

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day T-Shirt for Women

Jack Skellington and Sally

Jack Skellington and Sally Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Valentine's Day

Jack Skellington and Sally T-Shirt for Women – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Stitch

Stitch Plush – Valentine's Day – Small 12"

