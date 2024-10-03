Disney & Lucasfilm Publishing Kick Off “Star Wars Reads” Month

The annual event promotes childhood literacy through outreach programs and out-of-this-world events.
As October begins, so does Star Wars Reads month.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Publishing, Lucasfilm Publishing, and the nonprofit First Book are teaming up for the 13th annual Star Wars Reads month.
  • Throughout the month, alongside First Book and other non-profits, a variety of reading activities and donations will be delivered to under-resourced communities across the country.
  • Book donations, classroom assistance from VoluntEARS, and activity kits will help bring young readers to galaxies far, far away.
  • On October 1st, the month kicked off with a livestream event that included a virtual class visit from Star Wars author Charles Soule.
  • Later this month on October 26th, New York City will host a Star Wars Reads Family Festival, alongside New York Edge, with tons of reading fun.
  • MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL will host their own event later this year for military kids and families.
  • Disney Publishing will be donating nearly 60,000 books across the country throughout the month to promote the magic of literacy.
  • These initiatives join the new grants Disney provided to First Book back in August of this year.
  • For more information on Star Wars Reads, head here.

