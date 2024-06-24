“The Lion King” Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Storyboard Side-By-Side Video

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, a special behind-the-scenes video has been released.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a special side-by-side video in honor of the film’s anniversary.

Featuring storyboards by Barry Johnson and the completed animated film, “Hakuna Matata” is brought to life.

If interested in learning more about the behind-the-scenes of The Lion King, be sure to check out Waking Sleeping Beauty Disney+

