“The Lion King” Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Storyboard Side-By-Side Video

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, a special behind-the-scenes video has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a special side-by-side video in honor of the film’s anniversary.
  • Featuring storyboards by Barry Johnson and the completed animated film, “Hakuna Matata” is brought to life.
  • If interested in learning more about the behind-the-scenes of The Lion King, be sure to check out Waking Sleeping Beauty on Disney+.

