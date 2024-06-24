“The Lion King” Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Storyboard Side-By-Side Video

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, a special behind-the-scenes video has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a special side-by-side video in honor of the film’s anniversary.
- Featuring storyboards by Barry Johnson and the completed animated film, “Hakuna Matata” is brought to life.
- If interested in learning more about the behind-the-scenes of The Lion King, be sure to check out Waking Sleeping Beauty on Disney+.
More Animation News:
- Everything We Learned About Disney's "The Doomies" at Annecy Festival
- Annecy 2024: Disney TV Animation Celebrates 40 Years with Look Ahead at "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "Phineas and Ferb" Revivals, New "Prep & Landing" Special, and Season 3 of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder"
- New Documentary Highlights Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Orlando Building
- Disney Animation Tapped Cinesite To Provide Animation For Highly Collaborative "Iwájú"