Marvel for Dummies — Wiley and Marvel Team Up for New Six Book Series

The iconic instructional book brand is teaming up with the comic company to release a new series of books for fans to explore Marvel Comics and the MCU in a brand new way.

What’s Happening for Dummies:

Dummies, a Wiley Brand, has announced a brand new collaboration with Marvel.

In a new six book series, Dummies will release the new books in three parts. Starting with Marvel Comics for Dummies and Captain America for Dummies, the new titles will begin releasing in February 2025 with all six books releasing during the year. Other titles will be based around the Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

and the new titles will begin releasing in February 2025 with all six books releasing during the year. Other titles will be based around the Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The casual, yet informative reads promise to give fans a thorough look behind these fan favorite characters and series.

Dummies’ Senior Editor Jennfer Yee shared “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Marvel to bring the Marvel Universe to fans through Dummies’ signature style of accessible, friendly storytelling. For new fans looking for a primer to the Marvel Comic Universe, to superfans alike, this series of books will serve as approachable reference guides to some of Marvel’s most popular and enduring super heroes.”

Marvel Comics for Dummies , written by Troy Brownfield, will offer an informed encyclopedia of Marvel’s extensive catalog of comics. Readers of all ages will get an indepth look at the iconic Marvel comic book characters, including their powers, strengths, weapons, allies and enemies and more.

, written by Troy Brownfield, will offer an informed encyclopedia of Marvel’s extensive catalog of comics. Readers of all ages will get an indepth look at the iconic Marvel comic book characters, including their powers, strengths, weapons, allies and enemies and more. Additionally, readers will get summarized information about the incredibly complex woven storylines through decades of comics.

Captain America for Dummies , written by Stuart Moore, will extensively explore the popular Americana hero. Readers will be introduced to the character and the history of the comic, which was originally published in 1940.

, written by Stuart Moore, will extensively explore the popular Americana hero. Readers will be introduced to the character and the history of the comic, which was originally published in 1940. Including a detailed look at Steve Rogers’ origin story and history, the book will continue exploring the legacy of the character. This includes how others, including Sam Wilson, have taken on the iconic Captain America title.

Both books will be released in February and retail for $29.99.

Read More Marvel: