Product Review: RSVLTS’ “May the 4th Be With You” Star Wars Button-Down Shirts Are Fashionable In Any Galaxy

At the beginning of this month, just ahead of the annual Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You” celebration, the popular apparel company RSVLTS revealed its new collection of Star Wars button-down shirts, and they were nice enough to send over two samples for us to check out and review.

First up is the STAR WARS "FIGRIN FUNK" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which jumped right out at me as soon as it was announced, and I knew I had to have it. This shirt transports Star Wars fans right back to the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from the original film, and what better place to show it off than the Scum & Villainy Cantina in the heart of Hollywood, California? Depicted on the pattern are the “Cantina Band,” AKA Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, along with a number of alien species from that unforgettable scene in A New Hope. Wearing this eye-catching shirt at this location garnered me a tremendous amount of compliments throughout the evening, and I can’t wait to don it again at future social gatherings.

The second shirt we were sent is called the STAR WARS "DROID DRAWINGS" KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), and its colors are a little subtler than the previous one, but that doesn’t mean I like it any less. In fact, this one might go over even better with hardcore Star Wars fans, as it depicts some less-widely-known droids like Q9-0 (better known as Zero) from The Mandalorian, L3-37 from Solo, an Imperial Probe Droid from The Empire Strikes Back, 8D8 from Return of the Jedi, and more. Plus the artwork is by actor Chris Bartlett, who has portrayed a number of droids in Star Wars: Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. This one I had to wear down to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and show it off in the Droid Depot at Black Spire Outpost, where our favorite robotic friends don’t have to wait outside.

To check out more of RSVLTS’s expansive Star Wars collection (among other Disney-licensed properties), be sure to visit the company’s official website.