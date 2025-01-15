A new Spider-Gwen Funko Pop! has the hero hanging upside down in classic Spidey style.
What’s Happening:
- This new release upside down Spider-Gwen Funko Pop! is an Entertainment Exclusive.
- This is a Limited Edition Funko Pop! vinyl figure, specifically inspired by the character’s appearance in the acclaimed 2023 hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
- The official description reads: “Team up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure and face sinister foe, The Spot! This hero is exploring the threads of the multiverse web with her team of spider friends. Swinging in upside down, this Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1479 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 5 1/2-inches tall and comes window-box packaging. Fans of this Spidey gal and the award-winning Spider-Verse saga wont want to miss out on this limited edition Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure!”
- The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1479 is now available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in March 2025.
