New Star Wars Mace Windu Premium Format Figure Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles Ahead of May the 4th

One day ahead of this year’s Star Wars Day “May the 4th” celebration, the specialty collectibles manufacturer Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a new Star Wars Jedi Master Mace Windu Premium Format Figure from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith coming next year.

What’s happening:

Jedi Master Mace Windu (portrayed by accomplished actor Samuel L. Jackson) is depicted as he appears during the climactic moments of the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith during the character’s confrontation with Darth Sidious on Coruscant.

This Premium Format Figure retails for $725 and is expected to ship between December 2024 and March 2025.

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “As a Jedi Master, a member of the High Council, and a general in the Grand Army of the Republic, Mace Windu is known for his staunch belief in the Jedi Order and its ancient traditions. Windu is a devoted keeper of the peace who has little regard for corrupt politicians or rebellious Jedi. Inspired by the film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the Mace Windu Premium Format Figure by Sideshow captures the powerful presence of this revered Jedi.”

"Standing at an imposing 21 inches tall, Windu strikes a dynamic pose as he wields his iconic purple Lightsaber. This striking mixed media piece has an intricately detailed tailored fabric outfit which includes layered tunics and a robe with a wired hem to allow for dramatic posing options. A light-up function in the Lightsaber adds an enhanced cinematic effect."

The Star Wars Mace Windu Premium Format Figure is available for pre-order now.