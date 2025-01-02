Stay Five Nights or Longer and Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Enjoy discounts of up to 30% on accommodations at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels when you book a stay of five nights or more.
What’s Happening:
- Discounts of up to 30% on accommodations at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels are available when you book a stay of five consecutive nights or more this summer.
- This promotion is applicable for stays on most nights between May 1st and September 30th, 2025.
- This applies to the Disney Resorts Collection hotels listed below.
Save Up to 30% on Rooms:
- For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:
- Save 30% for stays of five or more night
- Save 25% for stays of one to four nights
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 25% on Rooms:
- For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:
- Save 25% for stays of five or more nights
- Save 20% for stays of one to four nights
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios & 1-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save Up to 20% on Rooms:
- For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:
- Save 20% on rooms for stays of five or more nights
- Save 15% on rooms for stays of one to four nights
Resorts:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
