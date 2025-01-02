Stay Five Nights or Longer and Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

This offer is valid for most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025.

Enjoy discounts of up to 30% on accommodations at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels when you book a stay of five nights or more.

Discounts of up to 30% on accommodations at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels are available when you book a stay of five consecutive nights or more this summer.

This promotion is applicable for stays on most nights between May 1st and September 30th, 2025.

This applies to the Disney Resorts Collection hotels listed below.

Save Up to 30% on Rooms:

For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:

Save 30% for stays of five or more night

Save 25% for stays of one to four nights

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25% on Rooms:

For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:

Save 25% for stays of five or more nights

Save 20% for stays of one to four nights

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios & 1-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to 20% on Rooms:

For stays most nights from May 1st to September 30th, 2025:

Save 20% on rooms for stays of five or more nights

Save 15% on rooms for stays of one to four nights

Resorts:

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

