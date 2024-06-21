Din Tai Fung Soft Openings With Limited Menu To Begin Soon At Disneyland Resort

At long last after being announced at a recent D23 Expo, the Disneyland Resort has announced when the highly-anticipated Southern California favorite, Din Tai Fung, is opening their doors in the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

Din Tai Fung, a global restaurant company known for the art of Xiao Long Bao and excellence in hospitality, is opening its first-ever standalone restaurant in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

The restaurant will be serving guests a limited menu for its soft opening beginning June 24, 2024, while it prepares for its official grand opening in July.

The new restaurant will be the only freestanding Din Tai Fung location built from the ground up, infused with architectural and design elements that pay homage to the company’s Taiwanese heritage.

The new restaurant’s exterior is a dramatic, contemporary take on a traditional Chinese pavilion rooftop structure. A suspended, beaded installation over the circular central bar greets guests upon entering the restaurant, with traditional style Chinese pendants softly illuminating the space. An expo kitchen will serve as a backdrop, inviting guests to witness the artistry behind the dumpling-making process firsthand.

Coming soon for a limited time to celebrate the grand opening, Din Tai Fung will be releasing two new, limited collections of brand apparel and accessories, available for purchase at the Downtown Disney District location while supplies last. For more information about these, be sure to check out our post, here.

To support the Orange County community, Din Tai Fung will be a proud sponsor of the 2024 CHOC Walk in the Park,

Reservations for Din Tai Fung can be made at their official website

