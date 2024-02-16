Disney Files Patent Using Blockchain to Secure Theme Park Tickets

Disney has filed a patent application which will make use of secure blockchain technology to secure theme park visitors tickets, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

What’s Happening:

The patent filed by Disney is rather lengthily titled “Systems and Methods to Produce a Physical Article that Provides Admission Authorization to an Event Which Correlates to a Digital Asset from a Temporary Wallet.”

The technology would give Disney a secure digital record of each ticket, from sale to use and all points in between.

The goal here would be to keep people from selling unsuspecting customers tickets that have already been used, or that have improper discounts applied (such as military or Florida resident discounts).

The application also states that the technology could also be applied to physical tickets, as well as digital ones, using codes embedded in the ticket.

While definitely an innovative technology, Disney is likely several years away from actually employing it in their ticket sales.

