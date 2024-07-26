Disney California Adventure Brings Two New Menu Items to San Fransokyo

Disney Eats has shared new menu items coming to Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Two new menu items have been added to the Port of San Fransokyo.
- The Golden Sausage Bun is a fried bun with ground pork and vegetables served with chili-soy dipping sauce located at Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria.
- A Golden Bao Bun is a fried bun with ground pork & vegetables served with sweet mayo, furikake, and green onions is located at Lucky Fortune Cookery.
- Both are now available.
