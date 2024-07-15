Even Superheroes Need to Eat – Checkout Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Trying “Deadpool & Wolverine” Inspired Jacket Potatoes

“A couple of Hollywood assholes coming through” Ryan Reynolds exclaimed as he walked up to Spud Man, a popular jacket potato food truck. Celebrating the London premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, the two stars got to enjoy character themed potatoes from the social media star.

What’s Happening:

The popular TikTok account Spudarmy

The account highlights the popular Spud Man food truck, which had the opportunity to work the London Premiere of Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine.

The pair approached the truck with jokes abound, with the Spud Man himself giving the pair jacket potatoes themed to the beloved superhero characters.

Reynolds received the Deadpool Special, which was a jacket potato with beans. Jackman received a potato with claws of cheese.

In Deadpool fashion, Reynolds closed out the TikTok telling the Spud Man to “charge it to my Disney account.”

Checkout the TikTok below:

Additionally, the food truck offered the Deadpool & Wolverine jacket potato, which included cheese and red-dyed beans to celebrate the upcoming MCU film.

