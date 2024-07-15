Even Superheroes Need to Eat – Checkout Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Trying “Deadpool & Wolverine” Inspired Jacket Potatoes

“A couple of Hollywood assholes coming through” Ryan Reynolds exclaimed as he walked up to Spud Man, a popular jacket potato food truck. Celebrating the London premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, the two stars got to enjoy character themed potatoes from the social media star.
What’s Happening:
- The popular TikTok account Spudarmy shared a brand new TikTok showcasing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
- The account highlights the popular Spud Man food truck, which had the opportunity to work the London Premiere of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The pair approached the truck with jokes abound, with the Spud Man himself giving the pair jacket potatoes themed to the beloved superhero characters.
- Reynolds received the Deadpool Special, which was a jacket potato with beans. Jackman received a potato with claws of cheese.
- In Deadpool fashion, Reynolds closed out the TikTok telling the Spud Man to “charge it to my Disney account.”
- Checkout the TikTok below:
- Additionally, the food truck offered the Deadpool & Wolverine jacket potato, which included cheese and red-dyed beans to celebrate the upcoming MCU film.
