Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Visit the Disneyland Resort During “Doctor Who” U.S. Press Tour

After the TARDIS arrived at the Disneyland Resort, the stars of Doctor Who followed soon thereafter, visiting the parks and enjoying some of the most popular attractions.

In celebration of the brand-new season of Doctor Who on Disney+ materialized at the Disneyland Resort

on Just a few days after the TARDIS materialized, the show’s stars, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort on their U.S. press tour.

As seen above, they posed with the TARDIS, in addition to visiting Pixar Pier and taking a ride on Radiator Springs Racers Disney California Adventure

Gatwa (who plays the Doctor) and Gibson (who plays Ruby Sunday) talked more about their time in the U.S. and at Disneyland in our video interview

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

The first two episodes, “Space Babies” “The Devil’s Chord,”

