“Moana 2” Becomes Top Grossing Black Friday Movie and is Heading Towards a Record Breaking 5-Day Opening

Moana 2’s initial box office numbers are breaking records over the holiday weekend, prompting Disney to raise their 5-day estimate for the Disney Animation sequel.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Moana 2 broke the record for highest gross for a film on Black Friday ever.
- Raking in $54.5 million yesterday, the animated sequel contributed to over half of the $108 million brought into theaters domestically. Additionally, this was the highest box office ever for Black Friday.
- Moana 2’s three-day gross is sitting at $140 million, which is the second best debut for Dwayne Johnson.
- The projected 5-day gross for Moana 2 is expected to reach between $215-220 million, which, if achieved, would see the film hold the biggest Thanksgiving five-day AND the biggest five-day opening of all time.
- Currently, the biggest five-day opening is Universal’s Super Mario Bros Movie at $204.6 million.
- Moana 2’s brought in $57.5 million on Wednesday and $28 million on Thanksgiving.
- With the help of Disney’s new musical adventure, movie theaters are expected to bring in $422 million over the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend. This would beat the all-time record by about 35%, which was set in 2018 with $315.6 million.
- Moana 2 brings viewers back to Motunui for a brand new adventure with Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson). After Moana returns home, she receives an unexpected message from her ancestors prompting her to create a ragtag crew for a treacherous new journey. See Moana and her friends venture farther than ever before in Disney’s Moana 2.
- See Moana 2 now, only in theaters.
Read More Moana 2: