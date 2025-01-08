Ziebart is offering a new car restoration package tied to the debut of the Tim Allen / Kat Dennings sitcom Shifting Gears.
What’s Happening:
- Automotive chain Ziebart has announced the special “Rev'd Up Restoration Package” as a limited edition offering tied to the new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, which debuts this week.
- Produced by Disney’s 20th Television, Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings as an estranged father and daughter who reunite when she moves back in with him. In the series, Allen’s character, Matt, owns a classic car restoration shop – Seann William Scott and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell play his mechanics – making the cross-promotion an easy fit.
- As part of the promotion, if you purchase an interior detailing from Ziebart, you earn a free Ziebart Ultra Fabric Protection Upgrade, plus an exclusive Shifting Gears-branded shammy drying cloth.
- More information, including Ziebart locations, can be found at Ziebart.com.
- Shifting Gears premieres Wednesday, January 8th, at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes will stream on Hulu (and Disney+ with a bundle) the day after broadcast.
More on Shifting Gears:
