Photos: Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Paris Undergoing Refurbishment to Introduce Three New Scenes

Refurbishment work continues on Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Paris, otherwise known as Storybook Land, as three new scenes are added to the classic attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Both Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque are currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment which will see the addition of three new scenes inspired by previously unrepresented Disney stories.
- The new scenes will feature vignettes from the beloved classics Frozen, Winnie the Pooh and Pixar’s Up.
- The Frozen scene will transport us to the majestic North Mountain covered in a thick white blanket of snow and Elsa’s iconic Ice Palace at its peak.
- Both Winnie the Pooh and Carl Fredricksen’s houses will be depicted in their respective new scenes.
- At the attraction itself, we can see that the water has been drained while some repaving work takes place in the queue area.
- The iconic storybook has seen better days, so hopefully a complete repaint of this element is part of this refurbishment.
- Just behind the storybook, you can see the icy peaks of the North Mountain taking shape.
- As part of this transformation, Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome Vittel as its presenting sponsor, extending its longstanding corporate alliance relationship with Disneyland Paris.
- Guests will discover an updated marquee and new décor elements in the attraction’s queue line, integrating the sponsor throughout the experience and celebrating the role that water has played as a vital source of inspiration for magical adventures in Disney stories.
- Le Pays des Contes de Fées presented by Vittel will reopen this summer.
