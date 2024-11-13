Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World, “it’s a small world with Groot” and More Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort this Winter

This winter, Tokyo Disneyland will give guests a Sugar Rush with their new special event Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a new special event called Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World is coming to Tokyo Disneyland from January 15th through March 16th.
- The third event in the Disney Pal-Palooza series will see the Wreck-It Ralph character team up with Mickey Mouse and other Disney icons to bring sweet new experiences to the park, including a new parade, decorations, merchandise, and food offerings.
- The Disney Pal-Palooza event series is all about partying, dancing, and having a blast with your “pals” in the park.
- Stepping into the park, guests will notice new and colorful decorations including banners and a lollipop inspired flower bed.
- World Bazaar will get candy coated for the event, featuring decorated columns and a Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World photo opportunity.
- A sugary “WELCOME” sign will adorn the front of Cinderella Castle. Featuring different types of giant candy, this is sure to be a popular photo spot during the two-month long event.
- The new parade, which hasn’t yet been named, will bring Vanellope’s imagination to life with cute, colorful, and candy-covered floats.
- Kicking off the parade will see Vanellope aboard a candy castle. On another float, Mickey and his rock band will play candy instruments on top of a fruit tart shaped stage. Headlined by Minnie and Daisy, the pair will ride on a gallery themed float as they showcase candy creations.
- The 6-float parade will stop in Westernland, the Plaza, and Tomorrowland, where guests will be invited to dance alongside their favorite characters.
- In addition to Vanellope and the other characters listed above, viewers will catch Donald, Goofy, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Belle, Alice, Mad Hatter, Winnie the Pooh and more in the yet-to-be-named parade.
- Beginning on December 26th, Plaza Pavilion Restaurant, Sweetheart Cafe and Refreshment Corner will begin serving special menus inspired by Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World. The dining locations will also feature sugary decorations to fully immerse themselves into the event.
- Plaza Pavilion Restaurant will offer the Sweet Pop World Set. For 2,380 yen, the platter of sweets includes canelés, macrons, cookies, and a donut.
- The Special Danish from Sweetheart Cafe features a delicious raspberry sauce. The sweet and flaky pastry will run guests 850 yen.
- Refreshment Corner will offer guests two exciting limited-time options. Inspired by Sugar Rush’s racecourse from Wreck-It Ralph, the new Special Hot Dog Set features a red bun and white cheese sauce. The hot dog set costs 1,240 yen. Looking for a delicious drink? Refreshment Corner has you covered with the Lemon-Cheesecake Drink. Running for 700 yen, the treat balances the rich flavor of cheesecake with a hint of lemon.
- Guests will also be able to commemorate their candy covered memories with a variety of event exclusive merchandise.
- Starting on January 14th, colorful clothing and accessories inspired by cookies, candies and other treats will be available for purchase at Tokyo Disneyland.
- Throughout Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World, Cast Members with special buckets near World Bazaar and the Castle Forecourt will hand out pieces of candy to guests who say “Happy Pal-Palooza.”
- The Sugar Rush doesn’t have to stop when you leave the park! Guests staying at Tokyo Disney Resort’s Disney Ambassador Hotel can book the Disney Pal-Palooza “Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World” special guest room. The special offering will showcase themed throw blankets and art in celebration of the event.
- Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will also offer an augmented reality experience, with both hotels having specialty sweets for guests to enjoy.
- Commemorative Disney Resort Line tickets will be available during the event, allowing guests to travel around the resort in sugary style.
- The fun doesn’t stop there!
- Tokyo DisneySea is hosting their own winter event called Duffy and Friends Wonderful Kitchen.
- From January 15th through March 31st, Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina in Lost River Delta and the surrounding area will be transformed with special decorations, food items, and special event merchandise. CookieAnn will play a major role in the event, which will allow guests to meet both her and LinaBell at the Resort for the first time ever.
- Additionally, thrill seekers can look forward to the return of Tower of Terror: Level 13. The more intense special version of Tower of Terror will be offered from January 14th through April 6th.
- Also beginning on January 15th, Tokyo Disneyland will present their new attraction overlay “it’s a small world with Groot.”
- Until June 30th, guests taking a boat ride around the world will be treated to popular Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in the icon style of “it’s a small world.” Commemorative merchandise for the attraction will be available beginning on January 14th.
