Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals Details on 2025 New Year’s Celebration Including Food, Entertainment, and More

Today Tokyo Disney Resort announced its plans for the New Year, the celebration of which will run for the first two weeks of January at the popular destination in Japan.



What’s happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort’s 2025 New Year celebration will run from Wednesday, January 1st through Monday, January 13th.

Presented at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be the “New Year’s Greeting” entertainment program, during which Mickey Mouse and his friends will greet guests in celebration of the new year while clad in traditional Japanese attire.

From December 26th through January 13th, Cast Members at the parks will hand out cards designed with daruma. The idea is for guests to write their wishes and dreams for the new year on these cards and carry them as a reminder of their hopes.

Beginning December 28th, the entrance to World Bazaar in Tokyo Disneyland will be adorned with New Year’s kadomatsu decorations featuring Mickey wearing a Japanese outfit. Kadomatsu decorations with designs of Mickey and Minnie will also be displayed at the entrance to Passaggio MiraCosta in Tokyo DisneySea.

Starting December 2nd, New Year’s-inspired merchandise will be available at both parks, including plush badges, special buttons, pins, decorations, chopstick sets, and Japanese sweets featuring Mickey and Minnie-inspired daruma designs.

And starting November 14th, there will be plush toys and plush badges featuring Disney friends dressed as a snake, the Chinese Zodiac animal of 2025.

Food-wise, the resort will be offering desserts in teacup-shaped souvenir cups with designs featuring a kimono-clad Mickey and Minnie at Sweetheart Cafe in Tokyo Disneyland and Zambini Brothers’ Ristorante in Tokyo DisneySea (both beginning December 26th).

Additional menu items will include mochi and chicken in broth with fu (wheat gluten cake) resembling cherry blossoms, grilled mochi, and miso soup (at Restaurant Hokusai and Restaurant Sakura), osechi (traditional Japanese New Year cuisine)-inspired appetizers such as black soy beans and herring roe (at Canna), and the “Year End & New Year Empire Grill Dinner” (at Empire Grill).

Plus, guests can purchase two different passes for the Disney Resort Line depicting Mickey and Minnie celebrating the coming of the New Year.

What they’re saying:

Tokyo Disney Resort: “Guests will be able to experience the vibrant atmosphere unique to the Japanese New Year at Tokyo Disney Resort and celebrate the start of the new year alongside Disney friends.”

For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, be sure to visit Tokyo Disney Resort’s official website.