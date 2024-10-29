Popular Fantasy Springs Admission To End, Could Signal Further Changes To Access New Tokyo DisneySea Land

Getting access to the Springs might not be that big of a Fantasy soon.

A new development on the official Tokyo Disney Resort website reveals that policies to get into the hugely popular and highly acclaimed Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea may soon change.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Fantasy Springs, a long-awaited major expansion of Tokyo DisneySea opened to guests, including four spectacular new attractions and a luxury hotel with its own entrance to this new area of the park.

With it came a set of admission rules and requirements to get into this area of the park, with different tiers of access based on hotel stays or park tickets. Just to see the land, one would have to have a standby pass (which are free) or Disney Premier Access (with a fee) to one of the attractions in the land.

However, there is a park ticket, “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic,” that gives access to the land without having to have either. Plus, it gives access to all the attractions in Fantasy Springs without specifying a time in advance and with a reduced wait time.

This ticket is only available to guests at select hotels, including those staying at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, or those who booked with an eligible Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Package.

While no official announcement has been made regarding what will happen after that date, fans are already speculating that this could mean that there will no longer be any admission requirements to get into the new Fantasy Springs, and would be an open land like everywhere else in the park.

It’s likely that Tokyo Disney Resort will make an announcement soon, considering this was a favorite way for guests to experience the park and Fantasy Springs.

To take a look around this immaculate new land for yourself, be sure to check out our page here,