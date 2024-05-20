“For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen” Coming to Disney+ Next Month

A new documentary chronicling the making of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is coming to Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- In the newly released listing of Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2024, it was revealed that a new documentary on the making of the newest land at Hong Kong Disneyland would be coming to the streaming platform.
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen will debut on Saturday, June 1st.
- Currently, the only information we have on the special is the title, but it's likely to follow the Imagineers as they created this epic new theme park land.
- World of Frozen opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in November 2023, featuring a beautiful recreation of the village of Arendelle.
- Within, guests can find two attractions, Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, in addition to shops, a restaurant and entertainment experiences.
- Following the opening of the land, Luke shared a recap of his time experiencing World of Frozen.
- For even more coverage from World of Frozen, be sure to browse through our World of Frozen tag.
More Disney+ News:
- One mystery and two classic Donald Duck shorts will be making their way onto Disney+ next month.
- The Marvel Television banner is returning to their upcoming slate of live-action series for Disney+.
- Another mystery was added to the pot in this week’s episode of Doctor Who, which saw newly announced companion actress Varada Sethu appear a year early in an unannounced role.
