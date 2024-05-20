“For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen” Coming to Disney+ Next Month

A new documentary chronicling the making of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is coming to Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

  • In the newly released listing of Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2024, it was revealed that a new documentary on the making of the newest land at Hong Kong Disneyland would be coming to the streaming platform.
  • For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen will debut on Saturday, June 1st.
  • Currently, the only information we have on the special is the title, but it's likely to follow the Imagineers as they created this epic new theme park land.
  • World of Frozen opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in November 2023, featuring a beautiful recreation of the village of Arendelle.
  • Within, guests can find two attractions, Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, in addition to shops, a restaurant and entertainment experiences.
  • Following the opening of the land, Luke shared a recap of his time experiencing World of Frozen.
  • For even more coverage from World of Frozen, be sure to browse through our World of Frozen tag.

