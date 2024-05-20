“For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen” Coming to Disney+ Next Month

A new documentary chronicling the making of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is coming to Disney+ next month.

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen will debut on Saturday, June 1st.

Currently, the only information we have on the special is the title, but it's likely to follow the Imagineers as they created this epic new theme park land.

World of Frozen opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in November 2023, featuring a beautiful recreation of the village of Arendelle.

