Wolverine will hit a milestone this April with the release of Wolverine #400, which will tie into the beloved mutant’s past in a big way.
What’s Happening:
- Modern comics can be tricky as far as numbering is concerned, thanks to frequent restarts with a new issue #1, which is why it might seem a bit odd at a glance that the eighth issue of the current Wolverine comic book, which just began last year, will be numbered #400. That’s because if you combine all of Wolverine’s various solo titles – the current series is in fact Volume 8 – this will be the 400th issue sold under that title.
- The comic will dive into Logan’s history via two new stories that Marvel promises are “packed with several key appearances and revelations that will define Logan’s adventures moving forward.” The first story is from the current Wolverine creative team of writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo, while Daniel Warren Johnson writes and draws the second story.
- Per the official logline for the issue: “Wolverine’s latest run placed him in the crosshairs of an existential new threat known as THE ADAMANTINE! As the mythical force hunting for the unbreakable metal that coats Wolverine’s claws and skeleton, this lore-shattering new archenemy at last stands fully revealed in its golden glory to reclaim and purify its legacy! Plus, a surprise return from Logan’s past that no reader will see coming and a special celebratory bonus story written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, who will also contribute a stunning variant cover!”
- The comic also involves the current version of Wendigo, who “is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges.” Wendigo was a part of Wolverine’s very first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181 in 1974, and last year there was a lot done to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wolverine’s debut.
- Martín Cóccolo provides the main cover for Wolverine #400, with additional variants drawn by Andy Kubert and Jerome Opeña.
What They’re Saying:
- Saladin Ahmed: "A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we've taken that to heart here! In this over-sized issue an old enemy drives Logan's new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan's life."
- Wolverine #400 is on sale April 16, 2025.
More on Marvel:
