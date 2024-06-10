Disney Scores 26 Nominations for 2024 TCA Awards, Led by FX’s “Shōgun”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2024 TCA Award Nominations, which includes a total of 26 nominations for The Walt Disney Company (16 for FX, 6 for Disney+, 3 for ABC, and 1 each for National Geographic). FX’s Shōgun is part of a three-way tie for most nominations this year, alongside two Netflix shows – Baby Reindeer and Ripley. Winners of the 40th Annual TCA Awards will be announced on July 12th, along with the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners. You can see all of this year’s nominees below.

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

– Netflix The Bear – FX

– FX Hacks – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Reservation Dogs – FX

– FX Ripley – Netflix

– Netflix Shōgun – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

– ABC (2022 Winner in Category) The Bear – FX (2023 Winner in Category)

– FX (2023 Winner in Category) Girls5eva – Netflix

– Netflix Hacks – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Reservation Dogs – FX

– FX We Are Lady Parts – Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

– Netflix Fallout – Prime Video

– Prime Video Fargo – FX

– FX Ripley – Netflix

– Netflix Shōgun – FX

– FX True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

– Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix

– Netflix Fargo – FX

– FX Fellow Travelers – Showtime

– Showtime Ripley – Netflix

– Netflix The Sympathizer – HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

– Netflix Fallout – Prime Video

– Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video

– Prime Video Ripley – Netflix

– Netflix Shōgun – FX

– FX X-Men '97 – Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix

– Netflix Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX

– FX Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX

– FX Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix

– Netflix Juno Temple, Fargo – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

– ABC (2022 Winner in Category) Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

– FX Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix

– Netflix Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX

– FX Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)

– HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category) Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS

– PBS Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

– PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category) The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Queens – Nat Geo

– Nat Geo Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID

– ID Telemarketers – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)

– Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’) Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

– ABC John Mulan ey Presents: Everybody's in LA – Netflix

– Netflix Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)

– HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information) Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

– NBC Saturday Night Live – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)

– CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category) Conan O'Brien Must Go – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max The Traitors – Peacock

– Peacock Top Chef – Bravo

– Bravo We're Here – HBO | Max

– HBO | Max Welcome to Wrexham – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

Bluey – Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)

– Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category) Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

– PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category) Frog and Toad – Apple TV+

– Apple TV+ Pokémon Concierge – Netflix

– Netflix Sesame Street – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

– HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category) Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+

Network Tally

FX – 16

Netflix – 16

HBO | Max – 13

Disney+ – 6

ABC – 3

PBS/PBS – KIDS – 3

Prime Video – 3

Apple TV+ – 2

NBC – 2

Peacock – 2

Adult Swim – 1

Bravo – 1

CBS – 1

Comedy Central – 1

ID – 1

Nat Geo – 1

Showtime – 1

Programs Nominated