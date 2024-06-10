Disney Scores 26 Nominations for 2024 TCA Awards, Led by FX’s “Shōgun”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2024 TCA Award Nominations, which includes a total of 26 nominations for The Walt Disney Company (16 for FX, 6 for Disney+, 3 for ABC, and 1 each for National Geographic). FX’s Shōgun is part of a three-way tie for most nominations this year, alongside two Netflix shows – Baby Reindeer and Ripley. Winners of the 40th Annual TCA Awards will be announced on July 12th, along with the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners. You can see all of this year’s nominees below.
Program of the Year
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- The Bear – FX
- Hacks – HBO | Max
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
- Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
- The Bear – FX (2023 Winner in Category)
- Girls5eva – Netflix
- Hacks – HBO | Max
- Reservation Dogs – FX
- We Are Lady Parts – Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Fallout – Prime Video
- Fargo – FX
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
- True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix
- Fargo – FX
- Fellow Travelers – Showtime
- Ripley – Netflix
- The Sympathizer – HBO | Max
Outstanding New Program
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Fallout – Prime Video
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video
- Ripley – Netflix
- Shōgun – FX
- X-Men '97 – Disney+
Individual Achievement in Drama
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – Netflix
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun – FX
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun – FX
- Andrew Scott, Ripley – Netflix
- Juno Temple, Fargo – FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva – Netflix
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs – FX
- Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO | Max (2021 Winner in Category)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
- America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS
- Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
- The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max
- Queens – Nat Geo
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID
- Telemarketers – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
- The Daily Show – Comedy Central (2004 Winner in News & Information ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA – Netflix
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and in 2015 Winner in News & Information)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
- Saturday Night Live – NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
- The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner in Category)
- Conan O'Brien Must Go – HBO | Max
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max
- The Traitors – Peacock
- Top Chef – Bravo
- We're Here – HBO | Max
- Welcome to Wrexham – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
- Doctor Who – Disney+
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+
- Renegade Nell – Disney+
- X-Men '97 – Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming
- Bluey – Disney+ (2023 Winner in Category)
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
- Frog and Toad – Apple TV+
- Pokémon Concierge – Netflix
- Sesame Street – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)
- Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+
Network Tally
- FX – 16
- Netflix – 16
- HBO | Max – 13
- Disney+ – 6
- ABC – 3
- PBS/PBS – KIDS – 3
- Prime Video – 3
- Apple TV+ – 2
- NBC – 2
- Peacock – 2
- Adult Swim – 1
- Bravo – 1
- CBS – 1
- Comedy Central – 1
- ID – 1
- Nat Geo – 1
- Showtime – 1
Programs Nominated
- Baby Reindeer – Netflix – 5
- Ripley – Netflix – 5
- Shōgun – FX – 5
- The Bear – FX – 4
- Fargo – FX – 3
- Hacks – HBO | Max – 3
- Reservation Dogs – FX – 3
- Abbott Elementary – ABC – 2
- Fallout – Prime Video – 2
- Girls5eva – Netflix – 2
- True Detective: Night Country – HBO | Max – 2
- X-Men '97 – Disney+ – 2
- America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston – PBS – 1
- The Amazing Race – CBS – 1
- Bluey – Disney+ – 1
- Conan O’Brien Must Go – HBO | Max – 1
- The Daily Show – Comedy Central – 1
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS KIDS – 1
- Doctor Who – Disney+ – 1
- The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix – 1
- Fellow Travelers – Showtime – 1
- Frog and Toad – Apple TV+ – 1
- Frontline – PBS – 1
- Heartstopper – Netflix – 1
- Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – HBO | Max – 1
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC – 1
- The Jinx: Part Two – HBO | Max – 1
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA – Netflix – 1
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max – 1
- Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC – 1
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video – 1
- My Adventures with Superman – Adult Swim – 1
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+ – 1
- Pokémon Concierge – Netflix – 1
- Queens – Nat Geo – 1
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – ID – 1
- Renegade Nell – Disney+ – 1
- Saturday Night Live – NBC – 1
- Sesame Street – HBO | Max – 1
- The Sympathizer – HBO | Max – 1
- Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – Apple TV+ – 1
- Telemarketers – HBO | Max – 1
- Top Chef – Bravo – 1
- The Traitors– Peacock – 1
- We Are Lady Parts – Peacock – 1
- Welcome to Wrexham – FX – 1
- We're Here – HBO | Max – 1