Disney+ Announces Upcoming Lineup of Korean Content

Previously announced titles include “Light Shop”, “Unmasked”, “Hyper Knife” and more.

According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced its upcoming lineup of Korean content.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has revealed its upcoming selection of Korean content, which includes new titles like The Murky Stream and The Manipulated .

and . The streamer reported that nine out of the top 15 highest-performing international original titles released on its platform last year were Korean, as determined by viewership.

This year, the Korean action drama A Shop For Killers emerged as the most popular series on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region.

About The Murky Stream:

The Korean historical drama The Murky Stream will feature Rowoon, Shin Yeeun, and Park Seoham, as announced by the streaming service during the Disney APAC Showcase held in Singapore.

will feature Rowoon, Shin Yeeun, and Park Seoham, as announced by the streaming service during the Disney APAC Showcase held in Singapore. The Murky Stream will be directed by Choo Changmin, known for Masquerade, with the screenplay crafted by Cheon Sungil, recognized for Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead.

About The Manipulated:

The Manipulated centers on the unassuming Taejung, portrayed by Ji Changwook, who is unjustly incarcerated for a grave offense.

centers on the unassuming Taejung, portrayed by Ji Changwook, who is unjustly incarcerated for a grave offense. He soon learns that a shadowy individual named Yohan, played by Doh Kyungsoo, is responsible for his misfortune.

Driven by a desire for retribution, Taejung embarks on a quest to hold Yohan accountable.

Other Korean Titles Previously Announced:

Light Shop

Unmasked

Hyper Knife

Low Life

Knock Off

Nine Puzzles

Made in Korea

Tempest

What They’re Saying:

Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Disney APAC Original Content Strategy: “Stories produced in Asia Pacific have become a staple in general entertainment consumption – they are world-class productions, with growing global resonance and deep passionate fandoms worldwide. Our content strategy remains focused on curating premium, talent-driven Originals from the region — quality, best-in-class tentpole titles with some of the very top names in entertainment.”

More Disney+ News: