Disney+ Announces Upcoming Lineup of Korean Content

According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced its upcoming lineup of Korean content.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has revealed its upcoming selection of Korean content, which includes new titles like The Murky Stream and The Manipulated.
- The streamer reported that nine out of the top 15 highest-performing international original titles released on its platform last year were Korean, as determined by viewership.
- This year, the Korean action drama A Shop For Killers emerged as the most popular series on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region.
About The Murky Stream:
- The Korean historical drama The Murky Stream will feature Rowoon, Shin Yeeun, and Park Seoham, as announced by the streaming service during the Disney APAC Showcase held in Singapore.
- The Murky Stream will be directed by Choo Changmin, known for Masquerade, with the screenplay crafted by Cheon Sungil, recognized for Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead.
About The Manipulated:
- The Manipulated centers on the unassuming Taejung, portrayed by Ji Changwook, who is unjustly incarcerated for a grave offense.
- He soon learns that a shadowy individual named Yohan, played by Doh Kyungsoo, is responsible for his misfortune.
- Driven by a desire for retribution, Taejung embarks on a quest to hold Yohan accountable.
Other Korean Titles Previously Announced:
- Light Shop
- Unmasked
- Hyper Knife
- Low Life
- Knock Off
- Nine Puzzles
- Made in Korea
- Tempest
What They’re Saying:
- Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Disney APAC Original Content Strategy: “Stories produced in Asia Pacific have become a staple in general entertainment consumption – they are world-class productions, with growing global resonance and deep passionate fandoms worldwide. Our content strategy remains focused on curating premium, talent-driven Originals from the region — quality, best-in-class tentpole titles with some of the very top names in entertainment.”
