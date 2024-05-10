Photos: What If Disney Kept The Same Hulu on Disney+ Ad Campaign For The New Max Bundle?

Recently, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to release a new streaming bundle. The new streaming bundle – comprising Disney+, Hulu and Max – will be available this summer in the U.S.

Though the streaming bundle isn’t integrated in a similar fashion to how Hulu was just integrated into Disney+, we thought it would be fun to think of how those ads would look for the bundle, if they kept the same marketing campaign.

Pictured above, you find an example of this campaign as spotted at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. A quote from a Disney/Star Wars/Marvel film, mixed in with content from Hulu. Keeping this same format, we did some lazy photoshopping (read: poorly done) to create some newer ones mixing a Disney quote with HBO/Max content.

Of course, we immediately thought of the iconic HBO series, The Sopranos – mixed with a quote from the recent Pixar Animation Studios film, Luca.

With Disney+ being the streaming home of Pixar Animation Studios and The Simpsons, and Max being the streaming home of Studio Ghibli films, we realized a common thread of animated cats – or Catbus – in this instance.

A similar thread of superheroes was also noticed. And we can imagine this one now plastered down the side of an accordion-style bus.

A slight reversal of the format, pitched by my wife, led to an iconic quote from the HBO Series Game of Thrones alongside a rather iconic Disney Queen.

In the same Game of Thrones wheelhouse, we channel some more Dragon energy.

But back to Frozen, that prompted the thought of that loveable snowman who loves warm hugs, alongside a shrewd but loyal Hollywood Agent – Ari Gold from Entourage. For this one, we borrowed one of his quotes but kept the spirit the same.

And lastly, my personal favorite of these channels the iconic tune from Pinocchio, with the titular assassin-turned-actor from HBO’s hit series, Barry.

Well, the ideas didn’t just stop at the ad parodies, and shifted gears into full-on parodies of some of the HBO classics and Max Originals. We don’t know about you, but we definitely need to see Conan O’ Brien tour the World…Showcase at EPCOT in this fake show.

We don’t mean to take work away from Pedro, but it certainly would make for great programming with this show featuring both of his acclaimed performances.

And we can’t help but think that this would not nearly contain all the shouting, but this version of Curb would certainly still be entertaining.

We hope you enjoyed seeing this concept as much as we did, and we know there are so many more mashups that would be great to see and so many more HBO hits we didn’t think of. Succession, Sex and the City, VEEP. Who knows? There may be another batch of these later on.

When the companies announced the new bundle, they said “The Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle will offer “the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and many more.”

That’s a whole lot of fun fodder to use for this idea.

