ESPN Radio Unveils New National Lineup

ESPN has revealed its updated national schedule for ESPN Radio.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has announced its revised national schedule for ESPN Radio, set to broadcast from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, beginning on Monday, February 10.
- Clinton Yates will host Clinton & Friends, airing on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. He will be joined by a rotating panel of regular guests to provide unique insights and perspectives on the day's top stories, blending breaking news with audience interaction.
- ESPN Radio is set to debut Joe & Q from 12 to 3 p.m. ET. The new show will showcase sports betting expert Joe Fortenbaugh alongside Las Vegas host Q Myers, who is recognized for his ability to connect with listeners on GameNight. Their distinct approaches and interactions with guests and fans are sure to create an entertaining midday experience.
- The new programs will enhance ESPN Radio's weekday schedule alongside existing shows like Unsportsmanlike and GameNight. Mike Greenberg will step down from hosting 'Greeny' due to increased responsibilities with Get Up and NFL Sunday Countdown, but will still co-host the First Draft podcast with Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates.
- ESPN Radio's flagship morning show, Unsportsmanlike, airs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. Hosted by Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon, it offers sharp sports analysis and lively discussions.
- Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas host an engaging afternoon drive show from 3 to 7 p.m. ET, blending analysis, humor, and audience interaction with their dynamic rapport and sports expertise.
- Amber and Ian, airing from 7 to 10 p.m. ET, features attorney and ESPN radio host Amber Wilson alongside ESPN analyst Ian Fitzsimmons. They bring their diverse expertise to ESPN Radio’s evening lineup, captivating their audience.
- GameNight airs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET, offering in-depth post-game analysis in sports talk radio. Hosted by Emmett Golden, Victoria Arlen, Courtney Cronin, Myron Medcalf, Aaron Goldhammer, and Gabe Neitzel, the show covers the most pressing sports narratives each evening.
ESPN Radio Weekday Lineup:
Unsportsmanlike:
- 6-10 a.m.
- Hosts Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon
Clinton & Friends:
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Host Clinton Yates
Joe & Q:
- 12-3 p.m.
- Hosts Joe Fortenbaugh and ‘Q’ Myers
Freddie and Harry:
- 3-7 p.m.
- Hosts Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas
Amber & Ian:
- 7-10 p.m.
- Hosts Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons
GameNight:
- 10 p.m.- 1 a.m.
SportsCenter AllNight:
- 1-6 a.m.
What They're Saying:
- David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment: “With the additions of Clinton & Friends and Joe & Q, ESPN Radio continues to deliver compelling personalities and insightful conversation that resonate with sports fans nationwide. We’re excited to expand our talent roster and provide a dynamic listening experience for our audience.”
