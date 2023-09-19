Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its October 2023 new additions, with a big emphasis on all things Huluween. New movies like Appendage and The Mill join spooky series like American Horror Stories and Living for the Dead. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this October.
Hulu Originals
Appendage: Film Premiere – October 2
Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 – October 2
An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it’s faced in almost two centuries. But honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends.
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere – October 6
What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.
The Mill: Film Premiere – October 9
In a near future hyper-capitalist America, Joe is a rising star at Mallard, a mega-corporation whose market dominance surpasses Amazon and Apple combined. Devoted to his family and fixated on success, his life unravels into an enigmatic nightmare when he wakes up in an open-air prison cell with no memory of how he got there. Bewilderingly, the prison cell is centered around an archaic grist mill — a stark symbol of relentless labor. Surrounded by unexplained screams in the darkness and whispers from unseen cellmates, he begins to grapple with the chilling revelation: his omnipotent employer, Mallard, operates this prison. Shrouded in confusion, Joe believes there must be a mix-up. But as the harsh light of day dawns, the horrific reality sets in — this is 'Advanced Career Training.' Accused of underperforming, Joe is compelled to push the grist mill to meet a daily quota or face ‘termination.' "The Mill" is an Orwellian nightmare steeped in Kafka-esque horror, exploring themes of corporate dehumanization, AI domination, and the erosion of personal freedom. As Joe races against time to escape before his son's birth, he plunges deeper into the sinister belly of Mallard, confronting startling revelations about its true nature. In a world where profit supersedes humanity, will Joe reclaim his freedom, or be crushed under the weight of the ruthless system that has imprisoned him?
Nada: Complete Season 1 – October 11
"Nada" follows the story of Manuel (Luis Brandoni), a sophisticated culinary critic from Buenos Aires, an art lover, and a provocateur who has been living for decades with a woman (María Rosa Fugazot) who takes care of everything for him, acting as a sort of personal assistant, housekeeper, and cook. However, an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia (Majo Cabrera), an inexperienced young woman born and raised in a small town in Paraguay, to help him with household tasks. This is how Manuel mentors her about countless aspects of his life, from his personal relationships and preferences to strictly culinary matters, and the clash of cultures and generations leads to unusual, contradictory, and tender situations that result in significant learning experiences for both. Amidst this process, Manuel's old friend Vincent (Robert De Niro), a renowned New York writer, visits his house. They share many adventures together, including tasting foods, reading, long walks, and existential conversations, all set against the backdrop of the magnificent city of Buenos Aires.
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere – October 12
What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” (Produced by Lion Television US, executive produced by Allison Corn, Stan Hsue, and Andrew Renzi, who also directed), follows the story of Russ McKamey. The Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. Originally starting McKamey Manor to satiate his love of Halloween, as the haunt grew in popularity, both on the ground and on social media, so did the severity of Russ’ scare tactics – realizing that he was attracting more and more followers as he did so. By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping “contestants,” particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back. By showcasing the reasons why our subjects were pulled into McKamey Manor the film will explore why people make themselves vulnerable to harm. The world of immersive horror is a world of misfits, outsiders and those trying to overcome their trauma. Through the stories of our main characters, and expert commentary, the film hopes to show how a person’s past could draw them into extreme activity, some forms of which might actually be beneficial, and thus more broadly answer the question: why do we do anything extreme?
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 – October 18
From the creators of “Queer Eye,” five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event – October 26
“American Horror Stories,” a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story,” is an anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. “American Horror Stories” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. “American Horror Stories” is produced by 20th Television.
Shoresy: Complete Season 2 – October 27
“Shoresy” (Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka THE NOSHO) continue their quest to never lose again.
Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story: Complete Docuseries – Date TBA
WAG (acronym): used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sports figures. She’s known as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney. Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years. As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years.
New On Hulu in October
October 1
- American Horror Stories | S3 (FX Productions)
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22 (CBS)
- America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10 (CBS)
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series (Starz)
- Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
- Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series (ABC Studios)
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7 (CBS)
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9 (CBS)
- 21 & Over | 2013
- 50 First Dates | 2004
- Abduction | 2011
- An American Citizen | 1992
- Beyond JFK | 1991
- Bogus | 1996
- Ceremony | 2010
- Daybreakers | 2010
- Dark Shadows | 2012
- Dazed and Confused | 1993
- Devil's Due | 2014
- Die Hard 2 | 1990
- Don't Say A Word | 2001
- The Double | 2013
- Driven | 2019
- Easy A | 2010
- The Empty Man | 2020
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
- Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
- The Extra Man | 2010
- Fat Albert | 2004
- Fighting | 2009
- FoodInc. | 2008
- Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
- Funny People | 2009
- Godzilla 2000 | 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
- Godzilla | 1998
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
- Hanna | 2011
- Hollywood Homicide | 2003
- The Hunter | 2011
- Interview With the Vampire | 1994
- It (Stephen King's) | 1990
- Leprechaun | 1993
- Leprechaun II | 1994
- Leprechaun III | 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
- Leprechaun Origins | 2014
- Leprechaun Returns | 2019
- Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
- Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
- Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
- The New Age | 1994
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- Nobody Walks | 2012
- Oblivion | 2013
- The Omen | 2006
- Ondine | 2009
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
- Perfect Stranger | 2007
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004
- Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005
- Pusher I | 1996
- Q & A | 1990
- Rudy | 1993
- The Sacrament | 2013
- Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
- Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
- Stoker | 2011
- Sunchaser | 1996
- Stripper | 1986
- Synchronicity | 2015
- That Night | 1993
- Todo Cambia | 2000
- Tower Heist | 2011
- Turtle Beach | 1992
- Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
- Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
- Underwater | 2020
- Pain & Gain | 2013
- Star Trek | 2009
- Tropic Thunder | 2008
- It Chapter Two | 2019
- Doctor Sleep | 2019
October 2
- Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original_
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere (Fox)
- Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere (Fox)
- The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere (Fox)
- Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- Alone: An Inside Look (A&E)
- America's Book of Secrets (A&E)
- America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- American Haunting: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- American Ripper (A&E)
- Amish Witches (A&E)
- Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8 (A&E)
- Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2 (A&E)
- Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7 (A&E)
- Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Dead Again: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8 (A&E)
- Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Flip This House: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4 (A&E)
- Killer Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Killer Teens: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9 (A&E)
- Model Killers: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
- Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere (A&E)
- My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14 (A&E)
- Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The Unexplained: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
October 5
- The Boogeyman | 2023
October 7
- A Lot of Nothing | 2022
October 8
- Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
- Swift | 2019
October 9
- The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
October 10
- Finnick | 2022
October 11
- Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere (National Geographic)
October 12
- Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Food Tech: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere (A&E)
- I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4 (A&E)
- Paranormal State: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The First 48: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
- Daliland | 2022
October 13
- Goosebumps: Series Premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)
- Nocebo | 2022
October 14
- Empire of Light | 2022
October 15
- One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Centurion | 2010
- Filth | 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
- I'm Still Here | 2010
- Ragnarok | 2013
- Slotherhouse | 2023
- Venus And Serena | 2012
- Viva | 2015
October 16
- Capricorn One | 1977
- Perfect Strangers | 2019
October 17
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019
October 18
- Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
October 19
- The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
- Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3 (A&E)
- Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere (A&E)
October 20
- Cobweb | 2023
October 21
- Life Upside Down | 2022
- Totally Under Control | 2020
October 25
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
October 26
- FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event (FX Productions)
- My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4 (A&E)
- The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
- Master Gardener | 2022
October 27
- Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Begin Again | 2014
- Susie Searches | 2022
October 31
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011
Leaving Hulu in October
October 3
- Escape From Planet Earth | 2013
- Game Night | 2018
October 4
- Area21 Live on Planet Earth | 2023
October 7
- Black Bear | 2020
- Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
- Swift | 2019
October 8
- The Exorcist III | 1990
- The Infiltrator | 2016
- Two for the Money | 2005
- Wish Upon | 2017
October 11
- After | 2019
October 12
- The Bob's Burgers Movie | 2022
October 14
- A Kind Of Murder | 2016
October 15
- 99 Homes | 2014
- Glengarry Glen Ross | 1992
- I Smile Back | 2015
- Just Getting Started | 2017
- Learning to Drive | 2014
- Man of the Year | 2006
October 20
- Officer Downe | 2016
October 26
- Hell Baby | 2013
- Malignant | 2021
October 27
- Stars at Noon | 2022
October 30
- Love, Gilda | 2018
- Rio 2 | 2014
October 31
- Bad Reputation | 2018
- Bewitched | 2005
- Carnage | 2011
- Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
- Chloe | 2010
- Closer | 2004
- Clive Barker's The Plague | 2006
- Cover Versions | 2018
- Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
- Eragon | 2006
- Evil Dead | 2013
- Frank | 2014
- Hotel Transylvania | 2012
- John Dies At The End | 2012
- Killers | 2010
- Labyrinth | 1986
- Leprechaun II | 1994
- Leprechaun Returns | 2019
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
- Leprechaun | 1993
- Leprechaun Origins | 2014
- Leprechaun III | 1995
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
- Leap Year | 2010
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
- Little Fockers | 2010
- Mas Negro Que La Noche | 2014
- Meet the Fockers | 2004
- Meet the Parents | 2000
- Monster House | 2006
- Mom and Dad | 2017
- Notting Hill | 1999
- One For The Money | 2012
- Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
- Our Idiot Brother | 2011
- Pandorum | 2009
- Practical Magic | 1998
- Queen of the Damned | 2002
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Simply Irresistible | 1999
- Stay | 2005
- Stealing Harvard | 2002
- The Craft | 1996
- The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009
- The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
- The Last Exorcism | 2010
- The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
- The Ringer | 2005
- Turistas | 2006
- Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
- Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
- Unfaithful | 2002
- Waking Ned Devine | 1998
- Wedding Crashers | 2005
- What's Your Number? | 2011
- Zoom | 2006
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra | 2009
- In Time | 2011
- The A-Team | 2010
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation | 2013
- Enemy of the State | 1998
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
- The Lego Movie | 2014
- Seven | 1995
