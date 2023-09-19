Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its October 2023 new additions, with a big emphasis on all things Huluween. New movies like Appendage and The Mill join spooky series like American Horror Stories and Living for the Dead. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this October.

Hulu Originals

Appendage: Film Premiere – October 2

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 – October 2

An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it’s faced in almost two centuries. But honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends.

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere – October 6

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

The Mill: Film Premiere – October 9

In a near future hyper-capitalist America, Joe is a rising star at Mallard, a mega-corporation whose market dominance surpasses Amazon and Apple combined. Devoted to his family and fixated on success, his life unravels into an enigmatic nightmare when he wakes up in an open-air prison cell with no memory of how he got there. Bewilderingly, the prison cell is centered around an archaic grist mill — a stark symbol of relentless labor. Surrounded by unexplained screams in the darkness and whispers from unseen cellmates, he begins to grapple with the chilling revelation: his omnipotent employer, Mallard, operates this prison. Shrouded in confusion, Joe believes there must be a mix-up. But as the harsh light of day dawns, the horrific reality sets in — this is 'Advanced Career Training.' Accused of underperforming, Joe is compelled to push the grist mill to meet a daily quota or face ‘termination.' "The Mill" is an Orwellian nightmare steeped in Kafka-esque horror, exploring themes of corporate dehumanization, AI domination, and the erosion of personal freedom. As Joe races against time to escape before his son's birth, he plunges deeper into the sinister belly of Mallard, confronting startling revelations about its true nature. In a world where profit supersedes humanity, will Joe reclaim his freedom, or be crushed under the weight of the ruthless system that has imprisoned him?

Nada: Complete Season 1 – October 11

"Nada" follows the story of Manuel (Luis Brandoni), a sophisticated culinary critic from Buenos Aires, an art lover, and a provocateur who has been living for decades with a woman (María Rosa Fugazot) who takes care of everything for him, acting as a sort of personal assistant, housekeeper, and cook. However, an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia (Majo Cabrera), an inexperienced young woman born and raised in a small town in Paraguay, to help him with household tasks. This is how Manuel mentors her about countless aspects of his life, from his personal relationships and preferences to strictly culinary matters, and the clash of cultures and generations leads to unusual, contradictory, and tender situations that result in significant learning experiences for both. Amidst this process, Manuel's old friend Vincent (Robert De Niro), a renowned New York writer, visits his house. They share many adventures together, including tasting foods, reading, long walks, and existential conversations, all set against the backdrop of the magnificent city of Buenos Aires.

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere – October 12

What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” (Produced by Lion Television US, executive produced by Allison Corn, Stan Hsue, and Andrew Renzi, who also directed), follows the story of Russ McKamey. The Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. Originally starting McKamey Manor to satiate his love of Halloween, as the haunt grew in popularity, both on the ground and on social media, so did the severity of Russ’ scare tactics – realizing that he was attracting more and more followers as he did so. By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping “contestants,” particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back. By showcasing the reasons why our subjects were pulled into McKamey Manor the film will explore why people make themselves vulnerable to harm. The world of immersive horror is a world of misfits, outsiders and those trying to overcome their trauma. Through the stories of our main characters, and expert commentary, the film hopes to show how a person’s past could draw them into extreme activity, some forms of which might actually be beneficial, and thus more broadly answer the question: why do we do anything extreme?

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 – October 18

From the creators of “Queer Eye,” five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event – October 26

“American Horror Stories,” a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story,” is an anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. “American Horror Stories” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. “American Horror Stories” is produced by 20th Television.

Shoresy: Complete Season 2 – October 27

“Shoresy” (Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka THE NOSHO) continue their quest to never lose again.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story: Complete Docuseries – Date TBA

WAG (acronym): used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sports figures. She’s known as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney. Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years. As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years.

New On Hulu in October

October 1

American Horror Stories | S3 (FX Productions)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22 (CBS)

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10 (CBS)

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series (Starz)

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series ( ABC

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7 (CBS)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9 (CBS)

21 & Over | 2013

50 First Dates | 2004

Abduction | 2011

An American Citizen | 1992

Beyond JFK | 1991

Bogus | 1996

Ceremony | 2010

Daybreakers | 2010

Dark Shadows | 2012

Dazed and Confused | 1993

Devil's Due | 2014

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Don't Say A Word | 2001

The Double | 2013

Driven | 2019

Easy A | 2010

The Empty Man

Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004

The Extra Man | 2010

Fat Albert | 2004

Fighting | 2009

FoodInc. | 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004

Funny People | 2009

Godzilla 2000 | 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005

Godzilla | 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Hanna | 2011

Hollywood Homicide | 2003

The Hunter | 2011

Interview With the Vampire | 1994

It (Stephen King's) | 1990

Leprechaun | 1993

Leprechaun II | 1994

Leprechaun III | 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003

Leprechaun Origins | 2014

Leprechaun Returns | 2019

Little Miss Sunshine | 2006

Mona Lisa Smile | 2003

Murder on the Orient Express | 2017

The New Age | 1994

Nightmare Alley

Nobody Walks | 2012

Oblivion | 2013

The Omen | 2006

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

Perfect Stranger | 2007

Phone Booth | 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death | 2005

Pusher I | 1996

Q & A | 1990

Rudy | 1993

The Sacrament | 2013

Shaun Of The Dead | 2004

Sleepless in Seattle | 1993

Stoker | 2011

Sunchaser | 1996

Stripper | 1986

Synchronicity | 2015

That Night | 1993

Todo Cambia | 2000

Tower Heist | 2011

Turtle Beach | 1992

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010

Underwater | 2020

Pain & Gain | 2013

Star Trek | 2009

Tropic Thunder | 2008

It Chapter Two | 2019

Doctor Sleep | 2019

October 2

Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original_

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere (Fox)

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere (Fox)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Alone: An Inside Look (A&E)

America's Book of Secrets (A&E)

America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

American Haunting: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

American Ripper (A&E)

Amish Witches (A&E)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dead Again: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8 (A&E)

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4 (A&E)

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9 (A&E)

Model Killers: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere (A&E)

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14 (A&E)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

October 5

The Boogeyman

October 7

A Lot of Nothing | 2022

October 8

Standing UpFalling Down | 2019

Swift | 2019

October 9

The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 10

Finnick | 2022

October 11

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere (National Geographic)

October 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Tech: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere (A&E)

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4 (A&E)

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The First 48: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Daliland | 2022

October 13

Goosebumps Disney+

Nocebo | 2022

October 14

October 15

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Centurion | 2010

Filth | 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011

I'm Still Here | 2010

Ragnarok | 2013

Slotherhouse | 2023

Venus And Serena | 2012

Viva | 2015

October 16

Capricorn One | 1977

Perfect Strangers | 2019

October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019

October 18

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3 (A&E)

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere (A&E)

October 20

Cobweb | 2023

October 21

Life Upside Down | 2022

Totally Under Control | 2020

October 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

October 26

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event (FX Productions)

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Master Gardener | 2022

October 27

Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Begin Again | 2014

Susie Searches | 2022

October 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011

Leaving Hulu in October

October 3

Escape From Planet Earth | 2013

Game Night | 2018

October 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth | 2023

October 7

Black Bear | 2020

Standing UpFalling Down | 2019

Swift | 2019

October 8

The Exorcist III | 1990

The Infiltrator | 2016

Two for the Money | 2005

Wish Upon | 2017

October 11

After | 2019

October 12

October 14

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

October 15

99 Homes | 2014

Glengarry Glen Ross | 1992

I Smile Back | 2015

Just Getting Started | 2017

Learning to Drive | 2014

Man of the Year | 2006

October 20

Officer Downe | 2016

October 26

Hell Baby | 2013

Malignant | 2021

October 27

Stars at Noon | 2022

October 30

Love, Gilda | 2018

Rio 2 | 2014

October 31

Bad Reputation | 2018

Bewitched | 2005

Carnage | 2011

Center Stage: On Pointe

Chloe | 2010

Closer | 2004

Clive Barker's The Plague | 2006

Cover Versions | 2018

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011

Eragon | 2006

Evil Dead | 2013

Frank | 2014

Hotel Transylvania | 2012

John Dies At The End | 2012

Killers | 2010

Labyrinth | 1986

Leprechaun II | 1994

Leprechaun Returns | 2019

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997

Leprechaun | 1993

Leprechaun Origins | 2014

Leprechaun III | 1995

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003

Leap Year | 2010

Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000

Little Fockers | 2010

Mas Negro Que La Noche | 2014

Meet the Fockers | 2004

Meet the Parents | 2000

Monster House | 2006

Mom and Dad | 2017

Notting Hill | 1999

One For The Money | 2012

Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014

Our Idiot Brother | 2011

Pandorum | 2009

Practical Magic | 1998

Queen of the Damned | 2002

Shark Tale | 2004

Simply Irresistible | 1999

Stay | 2005

Stealing Harvard | 2002

The Craft | 1996

The Devil Wears Prada | 2006

The Grudge 2 | 2006

The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009

The Hills Have Eyes | 2006

The Last Exorcism | 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012

The Ringer | 2005

Turistas | 2006

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? | 2007

Unfaithful | 2002

Waking Ned Devine | 1998

Wedding Crashers | 2005

What's Your Number? | 2011

Zoom | 2006

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra | 2009

In Time | 2011

The A-Team | 2010

G.I. Joe: Retaliation | 2013

Enemy of the State | 1998

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019

The Lego Movie | 2014

Seven | 1995

