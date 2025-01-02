Official First Look Image Confirms Fantastic Four Coming to Marvel Rivals

It has been officially announced that the Fantastic Four will be arriving in Marvel Rivals.
What’s Happening:
- The arrival of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals has been officially announced.
- A first-look image reveals the game's interpretation of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, accompanied by the robot H.E.R.B.I.E., with the iconic Baxter Building featured in the background.
- Marvel Rivals posted on their X page saying, ” Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC”.
- Marvel Rivals has seen impressive success for NetEase, attracting 10 million players in just three days and hitting 20 million within two weeks.
- Launched on December 6, this free-to-play, team-based PvP shooter featuring superheroes is available on various platforms, including PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
- While Sony and Microsoft do not share player statistics, Valve does provide player data for Steam.
- On its launch weekend, Marvel Rivals reached a peak of 480,990 concurrent players on Steam, placing it among the top five most-played games on Valve's platform.
- This achievement marks the 20th highest concurrent player count in Steam's history, outpacing well-known titles like Helldivers 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Destiny 2.
- Marvel Rivals commenced with Season 0, and Season 1 is scheduled to begin on January 9, as indicated by the countdown timer in the game’s battle pass.
- It appears that the Fantastic Four will likely be introduced alongside the launch of Season 1.
More Marvel News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com