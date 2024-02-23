Freeform Releases Teaser the Final Season of “grown-ish” Ahead of March 27th Return

Freeform has shared a new teaser for the final season of grown-ish ahead of its return on March 27th.

What’s Happening:

The sixth and final season of grown-ish follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus. The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani and Yara Shahidi.

The sixth season premiered during June 2023, but took a mid-season break and will return for the final set of episodes on Wednesday, March 27th at 10p/9c.

Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

More Disney TV News: