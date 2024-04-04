Hulu Picks Up New Comedy Series “Murray Hill” from Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is returning to Hulu as the streamer has picked up her new comedy series, Murray Hill, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Written by Kaling, the comedy revolves around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

This project marks Kaling's return to Hulu, which her show The Mindy Project

Hulu picked up The Mindy Project

Murray Hill

comes from Warner Bros. TV, where Kaling is under an overall deal. Kaling executive produces via her Kaling International and its overall deal at WBTV alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. Kaling International’s Jessica Kumai Scott co-executive produces.

