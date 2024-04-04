Hulu Picks Up New Comedy Series “Murray Hill” from Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is returning to Hulu as the streamer has picked up her new comedy series, Murray Hill, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Kaling, the comedy revolves around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.
- This project marks Kaling’s return to Hulu, which her show The Mindy Project streamed on, with the finale airing six-and-a-half years ago.
- Hulu picked up The Mindy Project in 2015 when Fox canceled it after three seasons.
- Murray Hill comes from Warner Bros. TV, where Kaling is under an overall deal.
- Kaling executive produces via her Kaling International and its overall deal at WBTV alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. Kaling International’s Jessica Kumai Scott co-executive produces.
More Hulu News:
- Supermodel Kate Upton has been tapped to host Dress My Tour, a new reality competition series ordered by Hulu.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed a timeframe when the company will begin to crackdown on password sharing for streaming services such as Disney+ and Hulu.
- Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their new workplace reality series set in a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary from executive producer Jimmy Kimmel, titled High Hopes.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now