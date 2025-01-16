Introducing Doctor Doom’s Most Formidable Allies in “Superior Avengers” a New “One World Under Doom” Comic Book Tie In Series

Check out R.B. Silva's cover for "One World Under Doom", showcasing unique character designs by Maresca.

Introducing Doctor Doom's most formidable allies in Superior Avengers, a new comic book tie-in series by Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca, set to launch April 16 as part of the One World Under Doom initiative.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Doom reigns supreme in the forthcoming event, One World Under Doom, which will reshape the Marvel Universe.

Although he may hold power over the world, Earth's Mightiest Heroes refuse to back down.

In reaction to this new regime, Doom will assemble a powerful Avengers team that is deadlier, more merciless, and more advanced than any before.

Discover their secrets and witness their exploits this April in Superior Avengers, a six-issue limited series created by rising star Steve Foxe and illustrated by acclaimed artist Luca Maresca.

The Superior Avengers consist of reimagined versions of iconic Marvel supervillains, including Abomination, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, and Onslaught.

Their true identities remain questionable, raising inquiries about their origins and, crucially, their true allegiance.

A unique day came when Doctor Doom achieved global supremacy, creating the necessity for his own Avengers team.

Kristoff Vernard, the son of Victor Von Doom, was tasked with gathering the newest iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Yet, the identities of these aspiring champions and the events that brought them together as the Superior Avengers remain shrouded in mystery.

Uncover the extraordinary story set in the world of One World Under Doom.

Don't forget to preorder Superior Avengers #1 at your local comic shop today.

What They’re Saying:

Steve Foxe: “Introducing any new character to the Marvel Universe—let alone an entire cast of them—is both an honor and no small terror, so when editor Wil Moss reached out about developing an intense, secretive team of Avengers for One World Under Doom , I knew I had to swing for the fences. The Avengers that readers are going to meet here may have familiar names, but you’ll quickly come to learn why they consider themselves superior to other teams. This book features some of the most ruthless, wide-scale action I’ve ever written at Marvel, and I’m so thrilled to be telling this story alongside Luca Maresca. Luca nails both the subtler mind games at play in our story and the (sometimes literally) breakneck action.”

Luca Maresca: "Doctor Doom is one of my favorite villains, and I can't wait for fans to learn the story of his new Avengers. In designing these characters, I tried to keep as many elements of their classic versions as possible. In clothing or equipment, they always have some reference to their source character. I was very excited to co-create new Marvel characters. Giving them a life and a new identity is something I love to do, and as the story progresses, I'm excited to peel back their layers, deepening them and baring their soul."

