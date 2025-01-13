“One World Under Doom #3” Will See the Avengers Team Up with Iconic Supervillains this April

Doom's reign over Earth threatens the entire order of the Marvel Universe. Will the Avengers and their unlikely allies be able to stop him?

While the first issue of Marvel’s new limited series doesn’t kick off until next month, the comic company has shared new information about the third entry into One World Under Doom.

Marvel Comics is preparing to kick off their new 9 part special event One World Under Doom next month.

next month. The new saga will see Doctor Doom continue his reign after becoming Sorcerer Supreme in last summer’s Blood Hunt .

. Seizing control of the entire planet, the entire order of the Marvel Universe will be affected, which will include tie-in issues in addition to the nine-issue main series.

Written by Ryan North and illustrated by R.B. Silva, Marvel has now shared new information about what fans can expect from the third entry in the limited series.

As the series allows readers into Earth's reality under Doom's rule, One World Under Doom #3 will see the Avengers team up with some of the comic company's most iconic and dangerous supervillains after being defeated by Doom. These include M.O.D.O.K.

During the chaos, a magic attack reveals how Doom was able to take over the world, which leads to fear about who might try and take it from him. Someone else may be looking at Earth with malintent.

North shared "This issue features a huge fight – all the heroes (and villains!) versus Doom. It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn't go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue! It's got some Doom moments I'm super proud of. How could it not, when you've got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?"

In addition to the main cover, illustrated by Ben Harvey, One World Under Doom #3 will have a variant cover by Gabriele Dell’Otto.

One World Under Doom #3 is launching on April 23rd, with preorders available now at comic shops everywhere.

