Hot Toys Venom 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Unboxing Video Revealed by Sideshow

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are going to want to check out the new Venom 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, based on the character’s appearance in the popular 2023 video game. Sideshow Collectibles has released an unboxing video showing off all the very cool features and accessories of this figure, viewable below.

What’s happening:

Sideshow Collectibles has released an unboxing video for the new Hot Toys Venom 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys.

This highly detailed figure is based on Venom’s appearance in the smash-hit 2023 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and features two different head sculpts, three interchangeable tongues, over 20 points of articulation, and numerous swap-out hands and symbiotic tendril accessories.

The Hot Toys Venom sixth-scale collectible figure sells for $460 and is available for pre-order right now from Sideshow's official website

Watch Hot Toys Venom Spider-Man 2 Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “Measuring an imposing 20.8 inches (53 cm) tall, the Venom 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys is faithfully crafted and meticulously hand-painted based on the character's intimidating appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.”

The Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom 1/6th-scale high-end collectible figure is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles.

