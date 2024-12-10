Seattle Symphony Announces “Black Panther” Live in Concert

The gorgeous sound track from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther will come to life this January in Seattle.

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans in Seattle have an exciting opportunity to experience Marvel Studios’ Black Panther .

. Announced on Instagram Black Panther in Concert.

in Concert. Taking place from January 3rd through 5th, the live event will invite movie goers to Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA to experience the Ludwig Göransson orchestrated score in an immersive new way.

In partnership with Marvel and Disney Concerts, the Seattle Symphony will perform live alongside the film with conductor Anthony Parnther.

Massamba Diop, renowned tama (a talking drum from Senegal, West Africa) player, will also take to the stage for the special engagement. His performances are sponsored by theJames D. and Sherry Raisbeck Foundation.

To attend this special concert event, visit seattlesymphony.org

