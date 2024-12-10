Hot Toys Reveals Two New “Moon Knight” Collectible Figures from the Marvel Studios Series, Including Mr. Knight

Actor Oscar Isaac's likeness is perfectly captured in this high-end figures.
Today the high-end collectible manufacturer Hot Toys revealed two new 1/6th-scale figures inspired by Marvel Studios’ live-action Disney+ series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac.

What’s happening:

  • Two new highly detailed Hot Toys collectible figures from Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight have been revealed via Sideshow Collectibles: Moon Knight (Artisan Edition) and Mr. Knight.
  • Both figures expertly capture Oscar Isaac’s on-screen appearance from the series and feature Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball design. Alternate heads with hoods and light-up eyes are included for both Moon Knight and Mr. Knight.
  • The Moon Knight (Artisan Edition) figure will become available for pre-order beginning at 10:00 AM this Friday, December 13th via Sideshow, while the Mr. Knight figure is available for pre-order right now.


What they’re saying:

  • Sideshow Collectibles: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, an unassuming gift-shop employee, who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with the dangerous mercenary, Marc Spector. They must navigate their dual identities while unraveling a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”
  • “Moon Knight wears a finely tailored outfit adorned with ancient symbols and patterns, sculpted bandages, and a cape with embedded wire. Ready to serve Khonshu, he is equipped with 8 crescent blades in different sizes.”
  • “This highly detailed [Mr. Knight] figure boasts a hand-painted headsculpt with a detailed likeness of Oscar Isaac in the role, with Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball design, plus an additional masked head with LED light-up eyes. Mr. Knight is equipped with a Scarab and 2 truncheons embellished with ancient symbols.”

