New Solo Adventure of Ironheart in “Ironheart: Bad Chemistry” Coming in April From John Jennings and Jethro Morales

On April 2, John Jennings and Jethro Morales will unveil a new solo adventure of Ironheart in Ironheart: Bad Chemistry, featuring the return of the hero's powerful new foe, Khem.

What's Happening:

Riri Williams, the breakout young hero, will don her armor and take the spotlight this April in Ironheart: Bad Chemistry, a new one-shot crafted by Hugo and Eisner-winning writer John Jennings alongside renowned artist Jethro Morales.

This latest solo adventure will reintroduce Khem, a formidable new villain co-created by Jennings and artist Paris Alleyne in 2023's Free Comic Book Day: Marvel 's Voices #1.

#1. The story begins with Khem's theft of a legendary Marvel artifact, which she uses to enhance her already powerful alchemy abilities, setting the stage for an intense confrontation that will explore Khem’s origins and establish her as Riri’s most formidable foe.

This engaging and accessible Ironheart narrative captures the essence of Riri Williams, showcasing her exceptional inventiveness and deep ties to Chicago, and it arrives just in time for the premiere of Marvel Television’s Ironheart on Disney+

A formidable enemy reemerges, sending shockwaves through Riri's world.

After previously assaulting Chicago and stealing a priceless artifact from the DuSable Black History Museum, the alchemical transformer Khem returns, now accompanied by allies.

The connection between Khem and a notorious Iron Man antagonist intensifies the urgency, compelling Riri to take swift action to prevent catastrophe across Chicago.

The city becomes a battleground, filled with fierce confrontations.

Don't forget to preorder Ironheart: Bad Chemistry #1 at your local comic shop today.

What They're Saying:

John Jennings: "When Marvel asked me to revisit working on Ironheart and expanding her rivalry with Khem, I was overjoyed !I got a chance to revisit their conflict and really explore Khem’s background and motivations. I had a blast working on this book with such amazing talent and I hope the fans enjoy the ride!"

