Comic Review – Han Solo Returns to Join His New Republic Compatriots in “Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Last Stand” #2

Last week saw the release of the second issue of Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Last Stand miniseries, which also serves as the 10th of 12 chapters in the larger Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku macro-series. Below are my brief recap and thoughts on this latest installment.

The Battle of Jakku – Last Stand #2 begins with a bearded Han Solo departing the liberation of Kashyyyk (as seen in Chuck Wendig’s 2016 novel Star Wars: Aftermath – Life Debt) aboard the Millennium Falcon and heading toward Chandrila for a reunion with his very pregnant wife Leia Organa and her twin brother Luke Skywalker. At the same time in orbit around the planet Gallowyss, Luke and rebel pilot Rynn Zenat prepare to head back to Chandrila as well, in an effort to support Leia after an attempt on her life. Then writer Alex Segura and artist Jethro Morales cut to Chandrila itself, where there’s yet another assassination attempt on Leia and New Republic Chancellor Mon Mothma– this time by a Dowutin member of the Acolytes of the Beyond named Saycos Hawn. Fortunately Han arrives just in time to intervene in Leia’s potential murder by strangulation, though the Alderaanian princess claims she had the situation under control.

Soon there is a briefing with Luke, Rynn, Leia, Han, Mon, and New Republic Agent Bastion in attendance, as the group tries to figure out how to handle the continued threat of Grand Moff Adelhard, while Admiral Ackbar is off preparing for the titular Battle of Jakku. Next we’re in the Anoat sector, where Lando Calrissian (aboard his ship the Lady Luck) and X-wing pilot Preeti face off against Adelhard’s forces, which include members of the Spice Runners of Kijimi from Segura’s young-adult novel Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall. Aboard the Star Destroyer Scepter, Acolyte of the Beyond Reyna Oskure springs an attack on Trandoshan bounty hunter Kranor– who is also affiliated with the Spice Runners– in a power play, only to be stunned by double-agent Kith Alaytia, who takes an injured Kranos and escapes the ship. We see Grand Admiral Sloane reporting to Counselor Gallius Rax about a recent surge in Imperial desertions, and then the final scene of this issue sees Princess Leia interrogating Hawn about Adelhard before receiving an urgent distress call from Alaytia.

And as another chapter wraps up, I’m increasingly confused as to why this macro-series is entitled The Battle of Jakku– it’s looking as though the conflict referenced in the title will only take up two issues out of a dozen total. Other than that, I think I’m beginning to understand that what this all boils down to is setting up Adelhard as a wild-card combatant who will distract both New Republic and Imperial remnant forces in the coming skirmish. I’m still not sure how I feel about that storytelling strategy on the whole, but it remains to be seen how things come together over the next couple of weeks. As of right now I’d still say there are too many characters and subplots in this narrative for any of them to really stand out or come across as fully realized yet. Maybe I’ll feel differently after it’s all said and done, but right now I’m definitely on the fence about whether this was worth the effort.

