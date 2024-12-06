The Thing is back in his own comic book in 2025, via a new five-issue limited series coming this March from Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced the new limited series The Thing, written by Tony Fleecs (Venom War: Wolverine) and drawn by former Fantastic Four artist Leonard Kirk (Star Wars: Battle of Jakku, Sabretooth).
- Per the press release, “The saga sees Ben Grimm step away from the Fantastic Four to take down a criminal conspiracy with mysterious ties to his childhood on Yancy Street, fighting his way to the top as a one-man clobberin’ machine! But when the big bad puts out a hefty hit on him, he’ll have to battle a who’s who of classic Marvel villains from Bullseye to the unstoppable Juggernaut!”
- Among the many villains depicted on Nick Bradhaw’s cover for issue #1 are the aforementioned Bullseye and Juggernaut, plus the Blob, Jigsaw, Grizzly, Diamondback, Thunderball, Sidewinder, and more.
- The Thing, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will make his MCU debut in 2025 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while Giancarlo Esposito will portray Sidewinder in Captain America: Brave New World – and he’s not the only villain on that cover who’ll be seen in live-action in the MCU soon, based on various casting announcements and reveals.
- The 2025 The Thing comic will mark the fourth solo series for the renown Fantastic Four member, following a 36-issue ongoing The Thing series from 1983-1986, Dan Slott’s excellent but sadly quickly-cancelled eight-issue series from 2006, and a recent six-issue 2022 limited series, by Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly. Prior to all of those books though, Ben Grimm was the ongoing lead in the 100-issue Marvel Two-In-One series from 1974-1983, which featured The Thing teaming with a different Marvel superhero each issue.
- There is also a variant cover for The Thing #1 by Greg Land that includes Doctor Doom, Diablo, the Frightful Four, the Mole Man, Galactus, Klaw, Annihilus and others.
- The Thing #1 will be released on March 5.
What They’re Saying:
- Tony Fleecs: “What I love about Ben Grimm is that he's just a regular hardworking guy–who happens to have super powers. He's Jack Kirby. He's not easily impressed by all of the outlandish, cosmic stuff constantly going on around him. The fun thing about this book is trying to figure out– 'okay, then what WOULD surprise the Thing? What WOULD catch him off guard?' In that spirit, we're throwing every villain in the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe at him. Trying to pit him against some opponents that you wouldn't expect. We've got Leonard Kirk drawing The Thing! Believe me, you're gonna see ol' Benjy clobber some guys he's never clobbered before.”
- Leonard Kirk: “It's been a decade since my run on Fantastic Four and I am thrilled as punch (pun intended) to be working on this series with everyone's favorite orange, pugilistic paragon of heroism, Ben Grimm. The villains he goes up against range from the, let's just say, less than serious, to the absolutely iconic, and I am very much looking forward to drawing all of them. The first issue has already been a fun romp and I know I will love the rest.”
More on Marvel’s First Family:
