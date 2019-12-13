Disney Releases Video of “Into the Unknown” From “Frozen 2” Performed in 29 Languages

As has become popular, Disney has released a video of one of their new show stopping songs being sung in multiple languages. This morning, the company shared Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” performed in 29 languages.

The DisneyMusic Vevo YouTube channel has released a new video for the song “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

The animated sequence from the movie features vocals in 29 languages including: English Swedish German Icelandic Norwegian French Hindi Polish Korean Japanese Sámi

This clip showcases some the voices tapped to help bring the story of Frozen 2 to audiences around the world. Take a look:

