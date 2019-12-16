Duffy’s Friend CookieAnn to Debut at Shanghai Disney Resort December 26

Duffy’s newest friend CookieAnn is coming to the Shanghai Disney Resort this winter. In just over a week, the lovable pup will make her grand debut at Shanghai Disneyland with meet and greets, collectible merchandise, and of course, delicious treats.

What’s happening:

This December, Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating the arrival of Duffy’s newest friend, CookieAnn

Starting December 26, 2019, guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland will be able to meet and welcome CookieAnn on Mickey Avenue and enjoy a new line of themed merchandise, as well as exclusive food and beverage offerings inspired by this passionate chef.

Since joining Shanghai Disney Resort, Duffy and his huggable group of fluffy friends — ShellieMay, Gelatoni and StellaLou have brought magic, cheer and happiness to guests from China and around the world.

During the first-ever “ Duffy’s Heartfelt Moments

As CookieAnn arrives at the resort, this cute, curious, and excitable food-loving friend is sure to charm guests with her optimism, and her wish to invent new treats for everyone around her.

To welcome CookieAnn, a special ceremony will be hosted at the Storytellers Statue on December 26, 2019, featuring Mickey and his friends together with: Duffy ShellieMay Gelatoni StellaLou

Come and celebrate CookieAnn’s exciting arrival with us!

How CookieAnn met Duffy:

CookieAnn first met Duffy when she was carrying a mountain of waffles and he was about to enjoy his cotton candy. CookieAnn accidentally bumped into Duffy, and their treats flew through the air, but fortunately, CookieAnn caught them, which immediately prompted to her to invent a new recipe — a cotton candy waffle sandwich! Duffy loved the delicious snack and they quickly became friends.

CookieAnn Collection at Shanghai Disney Resort:

More than 20 brand-new CookieAnn merchandise offerings will debut at Sweethearts Confectionery on December 26, which is being transformed to celebrate her arrival at the resort.

The CookieAnn Collection includes a wide range of collectable items such as: Plush Souvenirs Accessories Home décor Jewelry Headwear Apparel Stationery Pins

These items feature CookieAnn’s iconic chef’s hat, signature beautiful eyes, cute floppy ears, and nose for a good recipe.

Shanghai Exclusives:

Devoted Duffy and Friends fans cannot miss Shanghai Disney Resort’s exclusive offerings including: CookieAnn sleepy scarf Pencil case Passport cover Hoodie New limited edition pins



CookieAnn Treats:

Special CookieAnn-themed food and beverage offerings will be launched at Mickey & Pals Market Café, Remy’s Patisserie, and Il Paperino to celebrate her arrival.

Goodies include: Chocolate mousse cakes Cupcakes Marshmallow cookies Vanilla ice cream waffles Souvenir cups

Guests will be able to enjoy the warm companionship of CookieAnn all through the winter and share her treats with loved ones!

Did you know?:

CookieAnn made her global debut at Hong Kong Disneyland

Earlier this year, Disney shared a cute video of Cookie asking to have a second named attached to hers, just like her friends ShellieMay and StellaLou.

CookieAnn is venturing throughout Asia as she heads to Tokyo DisneySea later this month