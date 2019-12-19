Disney Cruise Line Debuts Four Delicious New Cupcakes

by | Dec 19, 2019 11:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The only thing better than a delicious Disney cupcake is enjoying a delicious Disney cupcake while aboard a Disney Cruise. The Disney Cruise Line has introduced four enticing new cupcakes, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Each of these four new cupcakes has its own unique flavor for everyone in the whole family to enjoy.
  • The Disney Cruise Line launched their Nautical Navy collection earlier this fall, and now they have a cupcake to go with it.

Nautical Navy cupcake

Nautical Navy cupcake

  • The nautical-themed treat is a vanilla cake topped with white frosting, blue sprinkles and anchor motif.
  • Next up is the unicorn cupcake, topped with colorful frosting, sugar flowers and sprinkles.

unicorn cupcake

unicorn cupcake

  • Those looking for a “quick” snack will enjoy the new Cars-themed cupcake.
  • This chocolate cupcake sits in a chocolate cup, topped with cookies ‘n cream mousse, candy rocks and an edible Lightning McQueen chocolate topper.

Lightning McQueen cupcake

Lightning McQueen cupcake

  • Finally, guests can enjoy this delicate and delectable butterfly cupcake.
  • This red velvet cake in a chocolate cup is topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate curls, and adorned with a delicate red sugar rose and chocolate butterfly. 

decadent rose cupcake

decadent rose cupcake

  • Guests aboard the Disney Dream will find all four of these new treats at Vanellope’s Sweets & Treats, while guests sailing on the Disney Fantasy can find them at Sweet on You.

ICYMI – More Disney Cruise Line news:

  • The Disney Parks Blog recently shared a look at some of the exclusive merchandise you can find aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship this holiday season.
  • Disney Cruise Line joins in the holiday festivities with an annual gingerbread house competition between their four ships and the Disney Parks Blog recently announced the winner of this year’s contest.
  • Disney Cruise Line is reportedly alerting guests that the Disney Magic’s “Disney Dreams – An Enchanted Classic” show will be on a hiatus while portions of the show are being refreshed.
 
 
Send this to a friend