Disney Cruise Line Debuts Four Delicious New Cupcakes

The only thing better than a delicious Disney cupcake is enjoying a delicious Disney cupcake while aboard a Disney Cruise. The Disney Cruise Line has introduced four enticing new cupcakes, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Each of these four new cupcakes has its own unique flavor for everyone in the whole family to enjoy.

The Disney Cruise Line launched their Nautical Navy collection

The nautical-themed treat is a vanilla cake topped with white frosting, blue sprinkles and anchor motif.

Next up is the unicorn cupcake, topped with colorful frosting, sugar flowers and sprinkles.

Those looking for a “quick” snack will enjoy the new Cars -themed cupcake.

-themed cupcake. This chocolate cupcake sits in a chocolate cup, topped with cookies ‘n cream mousse, candy rocks and an edible Lightning McQueen chocolate topper.

Finally, guests can enjoy this delicate and delectable butterfly cupcake.

This red velvet cake in a chocolate cup is topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate curls, and adorned with a delicate red sugar rose and chocolate butterfly.

Guests aboard the Disney Dream will find all four of these new treats at Vanellope’s Sweets & Treats, while guests sailing on the Disney Fantasy can find them at Sweet on You.

