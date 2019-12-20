Disney Junior Dream Factory Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Spring 2020

Back in September, Disneyland Paris made a slew of exciting announcements, including a new interactive Disney Junior show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. Today, we learned that this new show will be called “Disney Junior Dream Factory” and it will be opening in Spring 2020.

The brand new show will feature live songs where Mickey, Minnie and their friends will have to use their imagination and courage to preserve the Dream Factory.

Fancy Nancy, Vampirina and Timon will also be there to help them achieve this important mission.

Like “Mickey and the Magician” and “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands,” “Disney Junior Dream Factory” will also be adapted in French sign language.

Each show will be bilingual (French/English), and will be played up to 6 times a day.

In addition to the news about “Disney Junior Dream Factory,” Disneyland Paris also unveiled a new logo for the coming Cars Route 66 Road Trip attraction that will be opening at Walt Disney Studios Park in Summer 2020.

The new attraction was revealed when Disneyland Paris released their April 2020 – March 2021 brochure

Guests will be able to embark on a Cars-themed trip on Route 66 on this updated attraction in Walt Disney Studios Park, which will be replacing The Studio Tram Tour.

Disneyland Paris offered the following description of the new attraction: “New! Cars Route 66* — Buckle up and join Cars stars Lightning McQueen and Mater for a fun-filled family road trip where you’ll discover natural and mechanical wonders along the legendary Route 66.”

The Studio Tram Tour was an opening day attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, which opened its doors on March 16, 2002.

The classic attraction will hold its final day of operations on January 5.