Kevin Feige in Talks with ABC for New Marvel Series

Deadline reports that Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is in talks to develop a Marvel series for the network.
What’s Happening:
- Kevin Feige, the President and Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Studios, is in talks with ABC to develop a Marvel series.
- This news comes as the final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gets ready to air this summer.
- ABC President Karey Burke had this to say about the news. “We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D go, it’s been a big part of our history. We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be.”
