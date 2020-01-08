Jimmy Kimmel to Host 8-Episode “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Celebrity Revival

ABC has revived Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for a special eight-episode 20th anniversary celebrity edition hosted by Jimmy Kimmel starting April 8th according to The Hollywood Reporter.

for an eight-episode 20th anniversary celebrity edition starting April 8th. As with past celebrity versions of the trivia game show, the prizes will be going to a charity of each celebrity's choice. Celebrity contestants have not yet been announced.

New for this edition of the show will be contestants ability to invite a guest into the hot seat with them.

Viewers can play along with a new interactive app to win real money.

ABC cancelled the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire last May.

last May. In May, ABC renewed Jimmy Kimmel Live for three additional seasons

Emmy-winning producer Michael Davies returns for this limited run along with Mike Richards, Executive Producer of The Price is Right .

. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Jimmy Kimmel about hosting Millionaire : "Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes.”

Producer Michael Davies: "My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy's since the days of Win Ben Stein's Money, and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on Millionaire in its original run. I can't wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefitted from and simply loved the game."

