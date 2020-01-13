Bob Chapek, Hulu, ESPN’s Jay Williams Headline Panels at SXSW

by | Jan 13, 2020 1:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

South by Southwest has announced featured speakers and sessions coming to the annual conference this March. Among the featured guests are Disney’s Bob Chapek, the creative team behind Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and ESPN’s Jay Williams.

What’s happening: 

  • South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals has announced the next wave of Featured Speakers and Sessions for the 34th edition of its annual Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.
  • This year’s lineup includes panels with:
    • Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman and ESPN Host Jay Williams
    • The creative team behind Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere
    • Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products
  • SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 – 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.
  • To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

Newly-announced Featured Speakers

Sports Panel:

  • Thirty Five Ventures co-founder and partner, and Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman in conversation with ESPN Host, former basketball player, and entrepreneur Jay Williams in a discussion about The Boardroom: the innovative content platform that showcases the new way athletes & executives engage off the court and at the intersection of sports, business, tech, entertainment and culture.

Newly-announced Featured Sessions

Sparking Female Stories: Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere (Making Film & Episodics): 

  • Join the powerhouse production team behind Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere, for a conversation around the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry today.
  • The show’s creative team will discuss the importance of using storytelling as a means of charting a new path forward for women and how they are working with stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who are leading the charge in female-driven productions, to transform gender and ethnic representation in film and television.
  • Panelists include:
    • Liz Tigelaar (showrunner and executive producer)
    • Lynn Shelton (director)
    • Nzingha Stewart (director)
    • Michael Weaver (director)
    • Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine (executive producer)
    • Pilar Savone of Simpson Street (executive producer)

Technology + Storytelling = Magic (Experiential Storytelling): 

  • Today’s technological revolution is changing the game when it comes to experiential storytelling, and Disney is staying ahead of the curve by leveraging emerging tech to revolutionize the Guest Experience.
  • In this conversation, Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, will be joined by Disney Imagineers to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible innovations Disney uses to bring stories to life at destinations around the world.

What they’re saying:

  • Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer: "From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we're truly excited about the programming that we've announced today. The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future."

About SXSW:

  • SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals.
  • Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.
  • An essential destination for global professionals, the event features:
    • Sessions
    • Showcases
    • Screenings
    • Exhibitions
    • A variety of networking opportunities
  • SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend