Bob Chapek, Hulu, ESPN’s Jay Williams Headline Panels at SXSW

South by Southwest has announced featured speakers and sessions coming to the annual conference this March. Among the featured guests are Disney’s Bob Chapek, the creative team behind Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and ESPN’s Jay Williams.

What’s happening:

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals has announced the next wave of Featured Speakers and Sessions for the 34th edition of its annual Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.

This year’s lineup includes panels with: Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman and ESPN Host Jay Williams The creative team behind Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere Bob Chapek

SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 – 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com

To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend

Newly-announced Featured Speakers

Sports Panel:

Thirty Five Ventures co-founder and partner, and Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman in conversation with ESPN Host, former basketball player, and entrepreneur Jay Williams in a discussion about The Boardroom: the innovative content platform that showcases the new way athletes & executives engage off the court and at the intersection of sports, business, tech, entertainment and culture.

Newly-announced Featured Sessions

Sparking Female Stories: Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere (Making Film & Episodics):

Join the powerhouse production team behind Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere , for a conversation around the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry today.

, for a conversation around the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry today. The show’s creative team will discuss the importance of using storytelling as a means of charting a new path forward for women and how they are working with stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who are leading the charge in female-driven productions, to transform gender and ethnic representation in film and television.

Panelists include: Liz Tigelaar (showrunner and executive producer) Lynn Shelton (director) Nzingha Stewart (director) Michael Weaver (director) Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine (executive producer) Pilar Savone of Simpson Street (executive producer)



Technology + Storytelling = Magic (Experiential Storytelling):

Today’s technological revolution is changing the game when it comes to experiential storytelling, and Disney is staying ahead of the curve by leveraging emerging tech to revolutionize the Guest Experience.

In this conversation, Bob Chapek

What they’re saying:

Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer: "From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we're truly excited about the programming that we've announced today. The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future."

About SXSW:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

An essential destination for global professionals, the event features: Sessions Showcases Screenings Exhibitions A variety of networking opportunities

SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.