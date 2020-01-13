El Capitan Theater and the Walt Disney Archives Present “Throwback Screenings Then & Now” Starting With “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”

by | Jan 13, 2020 5:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Ready when you are C.B.! Walt Disney Archives and the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood have partnered together to bring a series of film screenings together showcasing classic Disney films that will continue throughout 2020.

What’s Happening:

  • The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California has announced the first entries in a series featuring “Throwback Screenings Then and Now” in a partnership with The Walt Disney Archives.
  • The first of these screenings will take place on February 17th, and will be a showing of the live-action classic, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
  • Based on the Jules Verne novel, experience the fantastic exploits of Captain Nemo, a genius turned bitter who wages war from his nuclear-powered submarine against a country he perceives as evil.
  • The film is only being shown once, at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 17th. It is anticipated that the remainder of the screenings in the series will also be shown once on their announced date.
  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins will be shown on the landmark screen. When Jane and Michael, the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins, who takes them on a series of fantastical adventures.
  • Earth Day 2020, Wednesday, April 22nd, sees the return of Disneynature’s Earth. The film debuted 13 years prior on Earth Day 2007, marking the first title under the Disneynature label and follows the migration of three different animal families: humpback whales, polar bears, and elephants.
  • Just before the Archive series begins, you can catch the new Sing-Along version of Frozen 2 at the El Capitan theater, while it runs from January 17th – February 2nd.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend