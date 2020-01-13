El Capitan Theater and the Walt Disney Archives Present “Throwback Screenings Then & Now” Starting With “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”

Ready when you are C.B.! Walt Disney Archives and the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood have partnered together to bring a series of film screenings together showcasing classic Disney films that will continue throughout 2020.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California has announced the first entries in a series featuring “Throwback Screenings Then and Now” in a partnership with The Walt Disney Archives.
- The first of these screenings will take place on February 17th, and will be a showing of the live-action classic, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
- Based on the Jules Verne novel, experience the fantastic exploits of Captain Nemo, a genius turned bitter who wages war from his nuclear-powered submarine against a country he perceives as evil.
- The film is only being shown once, at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 17th. It is anticipated that the remainder of the screenings in the series will also be shown once on their announced date.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins will be shown on the landmark screen. When Jane and Michael, the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins, who takes them on a series of fantastical adventures.
- Earth Day 2020, Wednesday, April 22nd, sees the return of Disneynature’s Earth. The film debuted 13 years prior on Earth Day 2007, marking the first title under the Disneynature label and follows the migration of three different animal families: humpback whales, polar bears, and elephants.
- Just before the Archive series begins, you can catch the new Sing-Along version of Frozen 2 at the El Capitan theater, while it runs from January 17th – February 2nd.